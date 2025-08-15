This Cheesy, Classic Comfort Food Was Created During The Great Depression — And We Still Eat It Today
For most people, two versions of macaroni and cheese exist. The rich homemade version begins with a béchamel sauce that's then bolstered with real shredded cheese, either served straight from the pot or baked in a casserole dish. The other version comes from a box with an included sauce that's little more than cheese powder, milk, and maybe some butter, yielding a less decadent end product. Still, it's much cheaper and less labor-intensive than the homemade stuff. Boxed mac and cheese is wildly common in pantries around the country today, but like many other American dishes, it was born out of necessity during the Great Depression of the 1930s, when most Americans were struggling to survive.
James L. Kraft, who began a Chicago cheese delivery business in 1903, sought out an inexpensive alternative that didn't spoil. Kraft found a shelf-stable solution by heating cheese to a high enough temperature to kill off the bacteria before adding emulsifiers, which led to the processed American cheese product we know today. Later, Kraft dehydrated the processed cheese product, transforming it into a powder with a long shelf life. In 1937, Kraft boxed macaroni and cheese was born, made possible by the processed cheese developed prior. Each box was sold for nineteen cents, which was critical, as high unemployment combined with a decline in agricultural production (due to the Dust Bowl) meant that food was both difficult to come by and difficult to afford amidst the Great Depression.
Pasta and cheese have provided comfort for centuries
The new boxed product touted that it would serve a family of four in just under ten minutes. This was not only a more affordable option during a time of national hardship but was later ideal for women who were entering the workplace out of necessity as the U.S. entered World War II. As the government rationed food, it issued points in the form of stamps to each family member, which would need to be provided to purchase goods and foods. Just one ration stamp could purchase two boxes, leading to the increased popularity of Kraft macaroni and cheese. The boxed macaroni and cheese has become a staple for busy families and Americans looking for an affordable meal ever since.
Although Kraft's instant version began in the 1930s, the origins of macaroni and cheese actually date back to the 14th century. The earliest written version is found in a collection of ancient English recipes called "The Forme of Cury," written in 1390, with a recipe for long, fresh noodles layered with shredded cheese and butter, which is not exactly what we know as mac and cheese today but a precursor of the modern dish. Modern macaroni and cheese has come a long way from its layered predecessor, but the comfort it brings still rings true. If you're opting for a more hearty meal from the beloved blue box, check out our absolute best ways to upgrade boxed macaroni and cheese.