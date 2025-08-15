This Cheesy, Classic Comfort Food Was Created During The Great Depression — And We Still Eat It Today

For most people, two versions of macaroni and cheese exist. The rich homemade version begins with a béchamel sauce that's then bolstered with real shredded cheese, either served straight from the pot or baked in a casserole dish. The other version comes from a box with an included sauce that's little more than cheese powder, milk, and maybe some butter, yielding a less decadent end product. Still, it's much cheaper and less labor-intensive than the homemade stuff. Boxed mac and cheese is wildly common in pantries around the country today, but like many other American dishes, it was born out of necessity during the Great Depression of the 1930s, when most Americans were struggling to survive.

James L. Kraft, who began a Chicago cheese delivery business in 1903, sought out an inexpensive alternative that didn't spoil. Kraft found a shelf-stable solution by heating cheese to a high enough temperature to kill off the bacteria before adding emulsifiers, which led to the processed American cheese product we know today. Later, Kraft dehydrated the processed cheese product, transforming it into a powder with a long shelf life. In 1937, Kraft boxed macaroni and cheese was born, made possible by the processed cheese developed prior. Each box was sold for nineteen cents, which was critical, as high unemployment combined with a decline in agricultural production (due to the Dust Bowl) meant that food was both difficult to come by and difficult to afford amidst the Great Depression.