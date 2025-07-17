8 American Dishes Invented Out Of Necessity

Picture a steaming bowl of Texas red chili, the crunch of freshly made fry bread, and the familiar creamy goodness of a Twinkie. It hardly seems possible that so many homegrown American classic comfort foods were created out of necessity rather than desire, but for all of these, it's true. Throughout American history, there have been many occasions when food was scarce, prompting industrious individuals to be creative with what food was available. From the earliest days of the United States, when the Wampanoag tribes foraged vegetables and hunted venison to create the light and refreshing dish that we know as succotash, to the hardships of World War 2, many of our favorite dishes came about as the result of dire circumstances.

Not all the dishes on this list evoke feelings of happy nostalgia. While diving into a bowl of macaroni and cheese or indulging in a second slice of Mom's meatloaf may leave you feeling gloriously satiated, some of these items are less popular. For every person who loves Spam, others would rather never see another slice again — a feeling echoed by the G.I.s who were forced to eat it for three meals a day during the war, and the popularity of a Hoover stew is taking a nose dive in this era of fine dining. Regardless, these eight American dishes created out of necessity are symbols of American perseverance in the face of hardships, and we hope they remain in vogue for many years to come.