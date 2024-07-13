How Fry Bread Became A Navajo Staple

The difficulty of some foods is that they can be both loved and a symbol of a tragic past, and few things encapsulate that dichotomy more than Native American fry bread. Like many old traditions, fry bread recipes vary by family and region, but the basic elements are flour, salt, baking powder, and oil. The bread is formed into a round, flat dough and fried in the oil, where it puffs and browns until getting a crispy exterior while staying fluffy and tender on the inside. Fry bread can be used a variety of ways, from simply being drizzled with honey for an easy dessert, to topped with spicy pinto beans for a Navajo taco. But despite widespread consumption across Native communities in the United States, it's a complicated topic, partially because of its health effect, but mainly because of its origins in the persecution of Native Americans, and the Navajo in particular.

Prior to the arrival of European settlers, the Navajo people, who call themselves the Diné, lived in a large area around the modern-day four corners region, centered on Northeast Arizona. There, they grew traditional Navajo and Native crops like corn, beans, and squash, which formed the core of their diet. But after the Mexican-American war, the U.S. implemented the same policies of removal that they had in the East, and many Navajo were forced off of their ancestral land in a brutal event called the Long Walk. And this is where fry bread was born.