This Savvy Business Idea Helped See's Candies Survive The Great Depression

If you have ever received a box of chocolates from your boss as a holiday gift or token of appreciation, you might have See's Candies to thank. See's Candies, the famous chocolate shop featured in an iconic episode of "I Love Lucy," was first opened in California in 1921 by Charles See. It sold homemade candy from recipes developed by his mother, Mary See. By 1925, the company had expanded to almost a dozen shops throughout Los Angeles.

However, during The Great Depression, See was concerned about declining sales. Rather than wringing his hands or lamenting his fate, he brainstormed ways to make his company recession-proof. Eventually, he came up with an amazing idea: He decided to offer a discount to customers who bought candy in bulk.

This model of volume savings pricing is still being used by the company today. See's advertises the service on their website as "business gifting made easy." The company offers savings of up to 25% to companies that buy boxes of chocolate in large quantities. It even offers to print company logos on the chocolate boxes and handle shipping to clients or employees. In addition to its classic candy boxes, this bulk pricing is also available for its Bridge Mix, Toffee-ettes, and Signature Gift Packs. The company also offers some of the best gift basket options for foodies and food-lovers.