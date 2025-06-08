The Famous Chocolate Shop Behind That Iconic I Love Lucy Episode

"I Love Lucy" was a revolutionary television show for a number of reasons. In addition to all the wacky premises and memorable guest stars, there were plenty of culinary-inspired moments that have cemented the show's place in both pop culture and food fandom. One of the most beloved episodes is "Job Switching," in which Lucy and her friend, Ethel Mertz, work at a chocolate factory and hilarity ensues. What you might not know is that See's Candies was a big inspiration for the fictional Kramer's Kandy Kitchen and the famous conveyor belt scene. Actors Lucille Ball and Vivian Vance practiced at the "home" factory See's, located on La Cienega Blvd. in Los Angeles, ahead of filming the episode. This helped the actors get a better understanding of life on the assembly line. With the recent shuttering of a popular Sunnyvale, California See's location after three decades, it's worth taking a moment to celebrate the confectioner's contribution to comedy.

See's is a Los Angeles institution that's been around for more than 100 years. As one of the first television shows to be filmed in Los Angeles, it's no wonder that "I Love Lucy" would have called upon a local landmark to help the actors brush up on their skills and learn what it takes to be a chocolatier. A shop known for its innovative offerings including decadent chocolates, an assortment of flavorful lollipops, and much more, See's certainly has a unique distinction among Hollywood royalty.