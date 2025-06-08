The Famous Chocolate Shop Behind That Iconic I Love Lucy Episode
"I Love Lucy" was a revolutionary television show for a number of reasons. In addition to all the wacky premises and memorable guest stars, there were plenty of culinary-inspired moments that have cemented the show's place in both pop culture and food fandom. One of the most beloved episodes is "Job Switching," in which Lucy and her friend, Ethel Mertz, work at a chocolate factory and hilarity ensues. What you might not know is that See's Candies was a big inspiration for the fictional Kramer's Kandy Kitchen and the famous conveyor belt scene. Actors Lucille Ball and Vivian Vance practiced at the "home" factory See's, located on La Cienega Blvd. in Los Angeles, ahead of filming the episode. This helped the actors get a better understanding of life on the assembly line. With the recent shuttering of a popular Sunnyvale, California See's location after three decades, it's worth taking a moment to celebrate the confectioner's contribution to comedy.
See's is a Los Angeles institution that's been around for more than 100 years. As one of the first television shows to be filmed in Los Angeles, it's no wonder that "I Love Lucy" would have called upon a local landmark to help the actors brush up on their skills and learn what it takes to be a chocolatier. A shop known for its innovative offerings including decadent chocolates, an assortment of flavorful lollipops, and much more, See's certainly has a unique distinction among Hollywood royalty.
A chocolatey moment in television history
Opening the second season of "I Love Lucy," the episode "Job Switching" saw titular character Lucy Ricardo and her best friend Ethel Mertz go toe to toe with their husbands in a 1950's-style battle of the sexes. Lucy and Ethel get jobs at a chocolate factory while Ricky and Fred have to handle the housework. Lucy starts out working in the dipping department, coating cream centers with chocolate coating. When this proves to be too difficult, she and Ethel are demoted to wrapping candies that come through on a conveyor belt, which is increasingly sped up until the two must resort to hiding the unwrapped chocolates in their hats and blouses and by eating them. This classic scene has been endlessly referenced and parodied in other shows and movies for decades since and is an iconic moment for food on film.
An interesting bit of trivia about the chocolate dipping scene is that the other woman with whom Lucy is working was an actual employee of See's Candies. This extra bit of realness is a great tie-in given that Ball and Vance had already gotten practice at the factory. The episode is well-regarded as one of the most popular episodes of the series by comedy fans and chocolate-lovers the world over.