After 3 Decades, California Lost A Treasured Candy Store This Week
As of Sunday, California has become a little less sweet. A Golden State outpost of See's Candies — the beloved brand of boxed chocolates – shuttered on Mother's Day, limiting options for sweet treats in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Specifically, the now-closed See's Candies was located at 1238 West El Camino Real in Sunnyvale, California. The retailer opened at that location in 1994, establishing itself fairly early-on as a Sunnyvale mainstay within a larger strip mall. While the brand has yet to comment on the closure, a See's Candies employee cited a "business decision," per the San Francisco Chronicle.
Granted, chocolate brands range from L.A. Burdick Chocolates to Ferrero, with plenty of options available both online and at in-person shops. See's Candies, however, has been a Sunnyvale staple for roughly three decades, and its closure will be felt by the local community. It's currently unclear as to what business will come to occupy the chocolatier's storefront.
Of course, that's not to say all hope is lost for loyal See's Candies patrons in the neighborhood. Fortunately, plenty of the brand's retailers remain across the state of California. Their presence provides more than few options for in-person chocolate samples and last-minute gifts alike.
See's Candies has closed its doors in a Sunnyvale, California strip mall
See's Candies started in California circa 1921, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the brand has retained a hold all throughout the Golden State, its shuttered Sunnyvale location notwithstanding. According to the chocolatier's website, See's Candies has a particularly strong presence in Los Angeles, which reflects its origins; the brand's first-ever shop opened in the heart of LA at 135 Western Avenue North.
Now, roughly 100 years later, dozens of See's Candies shops abound within the Los Angeles area, while dozens more options span the entire state. Per the company's brand locator, the closest, still-open See's Candies to Sunnyvale is in Santa Clara, which sits just a few miles away. Not to mention, there are plenty of See's Candies options all across the country, increasing access to all things chocolate.
For those still disappointed by the Sunnyvale closure, however, you can always order your chocolates online. The brand even launched a Lollypalooza lineup of lollipops, so you can easily shop for your favorite candies, no matter where you're located. Of course, nothing beats an in-person chocolate experience, where you can taste chocolate like a true connoisseur. For that, Sunnyvale is, indeed, short one option.