After 3 Decades, California Lost A Treasured Candy Store This Week

As of Sunday, California has become a little less sweet. A Golden State outpost of See's Candies — the beloved brand of boxed chocolates – shuttered on Mother's Day, limiting options for sweet treats in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Specifically, the now-closed See's Candies was located at 1238 West El Camino Real in Sunnyvale, California. The retailer opened at that location in 1994, establishing itself fairly early-on as a Sunnyvale mainstay within a larger strip mall. While the brand has yet to comment on the closure, a See's Candies employee cited a "business decision," per the San Francisco Chronicle.

Granted, chocolate brands range from L.A. Burdick Chocolates to Ferrero, with plenty of options available both online and at in-person shops. See's Candies, however, has been a Sunnyvale staple for roughly three decades, and its closure will be felt by the local community. It's currently unclear as to what business will come to occupy the chocolatier's storefront.

Of course, that's not to say all hope is lost for loyal See's Candies patrons in the neighborhood. Fortunately, plenty of the brand's retailers remain across the state of California. Their presence provides more than few options for in-person chocolate samples and last-minute gifts alike.