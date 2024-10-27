How To Taste Chocolate Like A Total Connoisseur

Any chocolate lover knows that not all chocolate brands are created equal, and even the most affordable grocery store options can vary significantly in their taste and texture. Making chocolate is a true craft, and both the origin of the beans and how they are handled creates a wide range of potential flavors. There are the cocoa or nutty notes you might expect, but a good chocolate can also taste of fruit, herbs, or earth completely naturally.

With such an enticing world to explore, there's a lot to get excited about, but like with wine, it can be easy to get overwhelmed if you don't know where to start or the best ways to go about tasting chocolate. So we looked to a professional for help and asked certified chocolatier and cacao grader Preston Stewart, the director of chocolate for Onyx Coffee Lab (which is also on Instagram), for his tips on tasting chocolate like a real connoisseur.

Stewart says that the first thing any person should do is define the objective of a tasting, and he recommends starting small. Stewart told us, "One thing that I find to be most informative and easy to distinguish is a tasting with a couple craft chocolate bars versus major multinational brands (Hershey, Dove, Lindt, Ghirardelli, etc.) to show how much more flavor and nuance chocolate can have versus the one-note bitterness that's found in most grocery store brands." Beyond that, Stewart says you can try simple tastings like dark versus milk chocolate, or go more complex with different chocolate makers' versions of the same single origin chocolate.

