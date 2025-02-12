This Chocolate Box Should Be Your Top Priority For Valentine's Day (And The Sales After)

It's that time of the year again; the sweet and cozy time when every pink and red grocery store display tempts you into purchasing obscenely large amounts of chocolate-covered goodies. Unlike Halloween, where long-time candy favorites are blatantly advertised on the spooky packaging, Valentine's Day candy boxes are more demure, inviting you to take a bite before finding out what, exactly, is inside the chocolate. This sweet cloak of mystery is fun when you're diving into a box of chocolates you've never seen before but incredibly frustrating when you're just trying to buy something nice for someone you love.

That's why we took on the heroic task of sampling 12 store-bought boxed chocolates, to find out which box reigned supreme above the others. While there were some decent front runners, like the highly accessible Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Collection and Magno's breathtaking box of geometrically shaped treats, L.A. Burdick's simple, yet elegant, box of 22 treats was hands down the best. L.A. Burdick's Valentine's Day gift sets range from $25 to $210, depending on size, but these exceptionally made fine chocolates are worth the added premium. If you're interested in conducting your own boxed chocolate taste tests this Valentine's Day check out our handy guide on How To Taste Chocolate Like A Connoisseur.

