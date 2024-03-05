Enamored With All Things Chocolate? Consider Being A Chocolatier

If you want to become a chocolatier by trade, don't expect to just walk in and apply on the spot at your favorite chocolate shop, especially if it's one of the top-tier chocolatiers in the U.S. It usually takes some sort of training, either in the form of a culinary arts degree or an education at a specialized school — such as The Chocolate Lab at the Institute of Culinary Education in Los Angeles and New York City. Or, you can explore a self-taught route in which you spend lots of time getting to know all facets of chocolate.

"Practical experience is crucial, and many chocolatiers undergo apprenticeships or work in established chocolate shops," Nicole Patel explained. "Qualifications may include a culinary degree, specialized courses in chocolate making, and a strong understanding of flavor profiles and confectionery techniques." That doesn't mean you have to attend culinary school to make it happen if you can teach yourself, though.

For example, Patel doesn't have formal culinary training but holds a Master of Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Texas A&M University instead. "I taught myself, through research and experimentation, how to handcraft chocolates," she said. "After 18 months of making chocolates for family gatherings, work potlucks, and neighborhood friends, I decided to turn my hobby into an award-winning business." That means it will still take serious dedication if you prefer to skirt a formal education.