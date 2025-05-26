15 Vintage Pie Flavors No One Remembers Anymore

Whether it's sweet or savory, topped with pastry or piled with fluffy meringue, there's something wonderfully comforting about a home-baked pie. Many recipes have been passed down through generations, continually delighting us with hearty textures and moreish flavors. Some have even managed to become an essential part of our holiday celebrations. We bet you've sampled some fruity numbers like the vibrant sour cherry pie, or the traditional pumpkin pie as one of Thanksgiving classics. There are bright, zesty options – think key lime or lemon meringue pie – and dinnertime staples, such as the creamy and flavorful chicken pot pie. But, behind the allure of these ever-popular pie flavors, there are some forgotten recipes that were once loved and cherished.

Despite previous popularity, these vintage pies seem to have fallen off the radar somewhere along the line. At first glance, some sound downright strange, while others have you wondering why they're no longer up there with today's classics. But, these recipes are certainly all rather intriguing. So, if you fancy ditching your usual fruity filling and trying something completely new, take your pick from this selection of old-school creations. You might just discover a new favorite!