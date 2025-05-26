15 Vintage Pie Flavors No One Remembers Anymore
Whether it's sweet or savory, topped with pastry or piled with fluffy meringue, there's something wonderfully comforting about a home-baked pie. Many recipes have been passed down through generations, continually delighting us with hearty textures and moreish flavors. Some have even managed to become an essential part of our holiday celebrations. We bet you've sampled some fruity numbers like the vibrant sour cherry pie, or the traditional pumpkin pie as one of Thanksgiving classics. There are bright, zesty options – think key lime or lemon meringue pie – and dinnertime staples, such as the creamy and flavorful chicken pot pie. But, behind the allure of these ever-popular pie flavors, there are some forgotten recipes that were once loved and cherished.
Despite previous popularity, these vintage pies seem to have fallen off the radar somewhere along the line. At first glance, some sound downright strange, while others have you wondering why they're no longer up there with today's classics. But, these recipes are certainly all rather intriguing. So, if you fancy ditching your usual fruity filling and trying something completely new, take your pick from this selection of old-school creations. You might just discover a new favorite!
Chocolate meringue pie
We won't lie, we're dying to give this one a try. Rich chocolate plus sweet, fluffy meringue? Yes please! This decadent pie was once a favorite in the Southern states of America, but the recipe seems to have been upstaged by the beloved lemon meringue pie. Chocolate meringue pie begins with a classic flaky pie crust. This is first blind baked, then filled with a gooey, chocolatey layer, made with both cocoa powder and chocolate, plus sugar, cornstarch, egg yolks, milk, vanilla extract, and butter. The meringue topping is whipped up by whisking egg whites with cream of tartar and sugar until it attains that wonderful, cloud-like texture. It is then simply spread over the chocolate layer, and the pie is oven-baked until the top is gloriously golden brown.
With chocolate-based desserts being the ultimate crowd-pleaser, this pie would be an ideal dessert for a family gathering or potluck. And, there's no reason why you can't customize it to your taste, perhaps by stirring a dash of orange extract or zest through the chocolate filling, spooning over a layer of gooey caramel before adding the meringue, or even swapping the meringue for cool whip or whipped cream.
Butterscotch pie
This brilliantly simple pie is thought to date back to 1904, and it's perfect for those with a sweet tooth. But, what exactly is butterscotch? This sweet treat is similar to caramel, which is made by heating white sugar. Butterscotch, however, uses the combination of brown sugar and butter to achieve a richer character. It's often heated until it reaches the so-called soft-crack temperature, ideal for making firm candies, but it can also come in the form of a thick sauce, just like this pie filling.
For the butterscotch pie base, start by baking your pie crust, or simply grab a pre-baked one at the store. For the sweet filling, you'll gently heat milk, brown sugar, and cornstarch until smooth and thickened, before whisking in egg yolks and stirring in butter and vanilla extract. This mouth-watering mixture can then be poured into the baked crust and briefly baked again to brown the top. Some versions also see the butterscotch layer topped with meringue before baking. There's also the option to spread a layer of whipped cream on top of the pie, or simply add a generous dollop to each slice.
Shoofly pie
A valid question one might ask about shoofly pie is why it was named like that. Well, there are a couple of theories on this. The first is that shoofly pie's signature molasses filling was especially attractive to flies, which often flocked to the pie as it was left to cool, hence the need to shoo the flies away. Another idea is that the pie, which was supposedly once more popular in the form of a coffee cake, got its name from a circus boxing mule called Shoofly. The mule participated in a popular traveling circus act in the 19th century and had various products named after it, including the molasses that features in both the pie and original cake recipes.
To make shoofly pie, a wonderfully sticky mixture of molasses, hot water, baking soda, and eggs is first poured into a pie crust. A standout feature of this unique pie is the sweet, crumbly topping, made by cutting vegetable shortening into flour and brown sugar. Once this has been scattered over the gooey molasses layer, the pie is ready for baking.
Coconut pie
Coconut remains a popular ingredient in modern cooking and baking, but it's more commonly found in cakes and cookies than inside flaky pie crusts. The chewy texture and tropical coconut flavor can fit beautifully into a pie, and this vintage recipe totally deserves a place in your kitchen.
The filling for this pie features a custard-like base, which includes milk, egg yolks, butter, and sugar. Once this luscious mixture has been prepped, it's combined with plenty of shredded coconut and spooned into an unbaked pie crust. You can then scatter over some extra coconut, before popping the pie into the oven.
A more modern take on this traditional version is the coconut cream pie. This features a layer of fluffy whipped cream on top of the filling, while the custard layer often calls for coconut milk rather than shredded coconut for a smoother, creamier texture. It can also be made in the form of a no-bake pie, with the custard prepped on the stovetop, spooned into a pre-baked crust, and left to set in the fridge before topping it with cream, and perhaps finishing with toasted coconut flakes.
Possum pie
Thankfully, no possums were harmed in the making of this pie. Instead, it features a far more appetizing trio of sweet fillings. There's an indulgent cream cheese layer on the bottom, a rich chocolate pudding element in the middle, while the velvety whipped cream comes at the top. This dreamy combo is further enhanced with the nutty crunch of pecans. Possum pie has its roots in Arkansas, and gets its name from the phrase playing possum, which refers to all the layers that are concealed under whipped cream and remain out of sight until you cut into the pie.
This pie can be made with a simple graham cracker crust or a buttery shortbread base, which often includes chopped pecans for extra nuttiness. The pudding element can be made with an instant box mix, or you can opt to make it from scratch. This can be prepared by whisking together sugar, cocoa, and cornstarch, then adding milk, cream, egg, butter, and vanilla. All the ingredients are simmered in a saucepan until the mixture is nice and thick. The best part is that there's no baking required. The three layers are simply assembled on top of the crust, and the pie is chilled before slicing so the layers can set and remain separate.
Sour cream raisin pie
Head to the Midwest, and you'll find that this pie is not at all forgotten. In fact, sour cream raisin pie is still very much a hit at Iowa State Fair baking contests. Outside this area of the U.S., it doesn't have the same cult status. But, we think this slightly obscure-sounding yet unexpectedly delicious pie deserves wider recognition. The recipe combines a tangy sour cream custard with plump raisins, and an airy meringue topping, which all complement each other fantastically.
The base is generally a classic pie crust, which is pre-baked before filling. For the custard, you'll heat sour cream, sugar, flour, and egg yolks, before adding raisins. Spoon this into the baked crust, pile everything with meringue, and bake to crisp up the top. The pie should then be chilled to ensure the filling is firm enough to slice. You'll find that the slight tartness of the sour cream contrasts the sweetness of the raisins perfectly, resulting in a well-balanced, toothsome treat.
Vinegar pie
It might be hard to get on board with a sweet pie that has vinegar in its name but don't knock this one out until you've tried it. Vinegar pie was allegedly a go-to bake during the Great Depression when fresh ingredients like lemons were scarce. So, in an attempt to recreate the citrusy tang, bakers reached for white vinegar. One of the legendary versions of this recipe has been passed down through multiple generations of the Texas-based Pruit family. This recipe uses a somewhat unusual assembly technique. For the pie crust base, the dough is cut into strips that are laid into the pie pan, and they are then topped with a lot of butter and sugar. Another rolled-out circle of dough is used to top the pie. This top layer has a slit so you can pour in the mixture of vinegar and water before baking.
There have been various iterations of this pie throughout history. Some recipes opt for a standard, single pie crust base, and incorporate the vinegar into a custard-like filling, which is baked without the second layer of pastry on top. Other versions add a layer of meringue or incorporate fruit and nuts into the filling. Whichever version you go for, you will be pleasantly surprised by the results. The flavor can be described as sweet and buttery, and as the acidity is offset by a pretty hefty amount of sugar, the vinegar is not dominant or overpowering.
Buttermilk pie
Simple yet undeniably comforting, buttermilk pie is a classic Southern dessert that makes the most of modest ingredients. It's similar in appearance to chess pie, which typically has cornmeal added to the filling. But, buttermilk pie has a different texture and a distinct tang, thanks to its namesake ingredient.
The filling is super easy to whip up. First, butter and sugar are creamed together. Then, you'll add eggs, flour, buttermilk, vanilla, and a splash of lemon juice. You should now have a smooth, custardy mixture. This gets poured into a pie crust and baked until the top is golden and lightly caramelized. Once cooled, it sets to a wonderfully creamy, velvety texture.
The sweet-tart flavor of buttermilk pie is easily adapted with a range of delicious toppings. A swirl of whipped cream is the classic, but fresh berries, a dusting of powdered sugar, or a drizzle of caramel would make equally delicious accompaniments.
Sugar cream pie
Sometimes known as a Hoosier pie, sugar cream pie is Indiana's official state pie, with roots going back to the early 19th century. It's thought to have originated within the Amish or Shaker communities, and like many other pies in this line-up, it was born at a time when fresh ingredients were scarce.
The filling for sugar cream pie is custard-like in texture, but there are no eggs in sight. Instead, it's whipped up with a mixture of sugar, cornstarch, butter, and heavy cream that is gently cooked until thickened before stirring in vanilla extract. This creamy filling is then poured into a pre-baked pie crust. A generous sprinkle of cinnamon sugar and a drizzle of melted butter on top creates the most gorgeous caramelized finish as it bakes, which is additionally enhanced by switching the broiler for the final minute or so of cooking. The result is a deliciously sweet and silky pie with a flaky crust and hint of spicy warmth. It's amazing served with fresh, juicy strawberries.
Backwoods pie
Backwoods pie is an indulgent fusion of two Canadian classics — sugar pie and maple syrup pie. This rich, sweet dessert truly allows the natural toffee-like taste of maple syrup to shine, pairing it with simple pantry ingredients to create an intensely sweet but oh-so-moreish treat.
To create that gooey filling, you'll create a luscious blend of brown sugar, heavy cream, butter, eggs, flour, and the star of the show — the good old Canadian maple syrup. The sweetness is balanced with a welcomed pinch of salt. The crust, which can be made from scratch with flour, butter, sugar, and salt or store-bought to keep things hassle-free, is laid into a pie dish, and it's then filled with the maple mix. Once baked, the filling should have a gentle wobble in the middle, but this will firm up as it cools. When it comes to serving backwoods pie, a generous topping of whipped cream is the traditional go-to.
Water pie
A pie made primarily with water doesn't sound particularly appealing, but you can't deny how remarkably inventive this bake is. Water pie was crafted by home cooks during the Great Depression, and with this recipe, resourcefulness reached new levels. Besides water, this bake calls for only four additional ingredients to create a comforting, sweet filling to top the pie crust. It doesn't call for eggs or fresh fruit.
The recipe is refreshingly straightforward. Once your unbaked pie crust is in the dish, you'll pour in some water. In a separate bowl, combine flour and sugar, and sprinkle this mixture all over the water. Make sure you don't stir! Then, drizzle vanilla extract and arrange pats of butter on top. After baking, don't be alarmed if the filling still looks a little runny. As the pie cools, this will set to a custardy consistency. While the translucent appearance of the water pie might be a little odd, the flavor is pleasantly sweet and buttery, similar to that of custard pie.
Shaker lemon pie
Most lemon-based desserts call for the juice or zest of the lemon, and only few use the entire fruit. But, that's exactly what's required for this Shaker lemon pie. This recipe uses every part of the lemon — the flesh, juice, peel, and pith. Unsurprisingly, the resulting pie boasts a serious hit of citrus flavors. The pie originated in the 18th century Shaker communities in Ohio, where lemons were a precious commodity, and minimizing waste was crucial.
The preparation for this pie requires a little patience, since the lemons must first be macerated for at least four hours. This involves cutting the fruits into thin slices and coating them in sugar, which softens the tough peel and gives the lemons a jammy consistency. The sweet, sticky slices are then combined with beaten eggs, and the mixture is poured into a pie crust, which can be left open or topped with another layer of dough. Baked until golden, the pie offers a unique texture and flavor that's exceptionally tangy but feels wonderfully indulgent.
White potato pie
We've all heard of sweet potato pie, so why can't white potatoes join the pie party? Sure, the humble potato is commonplace in a savory pie, but it also makes for an unexpectedly delicious addition to a sweet pie.
Hailing from the Eastern Shore region of Maryland, where it first appeared in cookbooks in the 1800s, white potato pie offers a unique way to repurpose this widely used ingredient. To create the filling, russet potatoes are peeled, chopped, boiled, and mashed. They are then blended with butter, sugar, eggs, and evaporated milk. This can be enhanced with flavorings, such as lemon, vanilla, nutmeg, or even a splash of rum. Then, it's a simple case of pouring the mixture into the prepared crust and popping the pie into the oven. Despite the unconventional choice of ingredients, this hearty treat delivers everything you could want from a sweet pie. It's comforting, satisfying, and flavorful while being delightfully fuss-free to make. Finish it with a light dusting of powdered sugar to take the presentation up a notch.
Marlborough pie
Marlborough pie dates back to 17th century England, and highlights ingredients that abundant at the time — such as apples, spices, cream, and butter. The meaning behind its name is unclear. Marlborough may relate to an English town or village, but it could also reference an English nobleman. The pie was brought over by early English settlers, and it later became incredibly popular in New England, particularly after it was featured in Amelia Simmons' 1796 cookbook, "American Cookery". Marlborough pie remained a winter staple until the late 19th century, but alternatives like pumpkin pie and pecan pie have taken its place on holiday tables.
To make Marlborough pie, apples are grated and mixed with lemon juice and a splash of sherry. The mix is then simmered with butter and sugar until the apples soften, and it's then combined with eggs, cream, warming spices, and salt to create a fruity, spiced custard. Next, you guessed it, the filling goes into a pie crust, and everything is baked until set. This pie is best served warm, for the ultimate eating experience.
Mock apple pie
A classic apple pie is clearly wonderful as is, but when you don't have fresh apples on hand, there's an ingenious way to recreate that sweet, subtly spiced flavor and tender texture. Mock apple pie substitutes the star ingredient with a clever combination of crackers and other pantry staples, with brilliant results.
This pie first appeared in the mid-1800s, and it served as an alternative to the traditional, fruit-filled version during the winter when apples were harder to source. Early recipes used soda crackers or even stale bread, which were heated with sugar, cinnamon, and a touch of lemon to create a somewhat mushy filling that resembled the classic apple version. It might seem far-fetched, but amazingly, when the brain is presented with a familiar aroma and soft texture, it can fill in the missing apple component, tricking us into thinking what we're eating is the real deal. Mock apple pie was a big hit in the 1930s, thanks to Nabisco printing the recipe on the back of Ritz cracker boxes. And, while it's not as popular today, we reckon it could still fool a die-hard apple pie fan.