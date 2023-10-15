Use Dandelions To Create A One-Of-A-Kind Pesto

From kale to radicchio to frisée, bitter greens are in and if you've been sleeping on dandelion greens, it's time to wake up. You might have heard of dandelion wine, dandelion honey, or dandelion tea, but have you ever tried dandelion pesto? Gardeners may hate it, but to discerning foodies, this weed is a delicacy.

Dandelions are in the sunflower family, which also includes chicory, lettuce, and endive. Their bitterness comes from the plant's natural latex (the white milky sap that seeps from the stem). In nature, the latex fends off predators, but in the kitchen, it creates a complex pesto with an earthy flavor – bright with a bite. Word to the wise: Your go-to pesto mortar and pestle might not cut it here. Dandelion greens are hearty and wicked sturdy compared to tender basil leaves, which calls for a food processor to thoroughly pulverize.

You can harvest your own dandelions, as all parts of the dandelion plant are safe to eat, from flower to root to seed. Just be sure they're pesticide-free and far away from pollutants like city water runoff or fertilizers. Dandelion greens are also often available at farmers' markets, specialty health food stores, local food co-ops, or online during peak growing season. Store-bought dandelion greens are often much larger than the greens you'll find foraging, reaching up to two feet long.