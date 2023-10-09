Which Fruits Can Be Sprayed Clean And Which Need To Be Soaked?

How are you cleaning your fruit? If you answered, "I'm not," — it's definitely time to start. Even if you are, there's probably room for improvement. Thoroughly cleaning your fruits is very important, and the CDC recommends never skipping a rinse as salmonella, E. coli, and listeria bacteria may be present. The FDA cosigns this directive, noting that an estimated 48 million cases of foodborne illnesses claim the lives of 3,000 Americans and send 128,000 to the hospital each year.

Properly washing your fruit does more than just remove the odd bit of dirt or dust from the market. Produce is subjected to quite a bit as it's grown, harvested, possibly packaged, and transported to your local grocer. While many are processed and cleaned prior to getting to your cart, a little additional effort can go a long way to reducing the presence of residual pesticides, mold, and — as is common to see across social media channels — hidden critters.

Did you know some fruits should be sprayed clean while others should be soaked? While for dense fruits, a quick spray is generally sufficient, porous fruits that are easily penetrable by bugs and microbes will benefit better from a vinegar soak. To make your own rinse, simply combine one part distilled white vinegar (or apple cider vinegar) with three parts water. Whether you put that in a spray bottle or bowl will depend on the type of fruit you're washing.