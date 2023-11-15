Why Roasted Goose Used To Be The Choice-Meat For Christmas Dinner

If you've ever watched a Christmas movie set in the past, you may have noticed that some of the olden traditions differ from the celebrations today. For example, in "A Christmas Carol," the Cratchits have a roasted goose as their centerpiece before Scrooge sends them a prized turkey as their main course. It would be historically correct for the Cratchits to be roasting a goose for Christmas as other meat options were either quite expensive or had another important purpose; chickens could lay eggs that could be sold or eaten and dairy cows could produce milk used for the same purpose. Families that weren't extremely well-off didn't have the means to off one of their essential providers. A goose was the Christmas meat of choice for the everyday people.

Geese became an easy option because they were found on farms and did not possess the same consistent egg-laying ability as hens as they only lay eggs in the warmer months. It made sense economically to use a goose as the main dish and to sell geese to others as a food option as well. Geese were larger than chickens as well; the fatter bird was ideal to feed many people, whether it be a family or a holiday party. The bird would be its fattest in December. Geese have cemented their place in Christmas lore, from a shout-out in the "Twelve Days of Christmas" to mentions of a cooked goose in traditional Christmas poems and stories.