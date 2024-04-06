23 Types Of Cured Meat, Explained

For much of human history, preserving food was a literal matter of life and death: If you didn't, you'd be at risk of starvation. With modern refrigeration and food transportation, that's not the case anymore, but we still preserve food. Why? Because these cured, dried, smoked, fermented, and pickled foods are some of the most loved and intensely flavored foods.

Consider cured meats. You'd be hard-pressed to name a culinary culture anywhere in the world that doesn't have a handful of local specialties, each showcasing local ingredients and local preferences. That charcuterie board you set out at your last party represents the end result of thousands of years of refinement and the efforts of thousands of brilliant but unremembered artisans.

As a trained chef and former restaurateur, I'm well acquainted with the cured meats of the world and have cured meats for my own restaurant (I still miss that boar bacon!). Doubtless, each of you has favorites of your own, but here are 23 cured meats — some familiar favorites and some less so — that you should know.