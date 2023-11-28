Mix Chinese Sausage Into Your Rice For A Flavor-Packed Meal

For a quick, crave-able meal, Chinese sausage can be steamed in your rice cooker along with the rice. Flavorful oils come out of the meat as it cooks, and that tender rice will absorb all the liquid and fat, getting loaded with sweet-savory flavor as it does. Alternatively, if you've already made the rice or are working with leftovers, Chinese sausage can be fried, grilled, baked, or steamed in a few inches of water in a saucepan. However you prepare your sausage, just don't boil it. All those flavorful drippings will run out into the water and be strained away and lost.

You can purchase Chinese sausage online. Kam Yen Jan Lap-Xuong, for instance, carries a variety of sausages made from different meats. Or you can find it in your local Asian grocery store either fresh or packaged. Since Chinese sausage is shelf-stable until opened, it'll often be found near the deli counter in grocery stores, not in the refrigerator section.

Serve your sausage and rice as is, or top with fried eggs, long-sliced scallions, and raw garlic sprouts. To stretch the meal further, stir-fry Chinese sausage with cabbage and soy sauce and serve over steamed veggies like bok choy or Chinese broccoli. You could even stir in some chickpeas for extra bulk. Salty-sweet lap cheong Chinese sausage pairs especially well with naturally sweet jasmine rice. Sichuan Chinese sausage would pair better with nutty basmati rice.