What's The Difference Between Capicola And Soppressata?

If you've ever dipped your toe in the delicious waters of Italian sandwiches, you may have experienced the delights that are soppressata and capicola – possibly without even knowing the names of the meats you were eating. Or, if you haven't tried either in a sandwich, perhaps you sampled them on a charcuterie board surrounded by cheese and olives. Unless you're well-versed in Italian deli meats, you may not fully understand the differences between the two, so let's dive in.

Soppressata and capicola have plenty in common. They both come from pigs — albeit different parts — they both contain plenty of fat, and they both feature rich, tasty flavors. There are some sandwiches that include both of these sliced meats, but because of the way they're cut, seasoned, and cured, you wouldn't always use capicola in the same place that you'd deploy soppressata. These meats have different nicknames, backgrounds, tastes, and textures, and it takes a little understanding of each to figure out how to make the most of them.