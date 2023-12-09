The Key Difference Between Biltong And Beef Jerky

Few snacks offer densely-packed satiation quite like dried meat. Take the ever-popular beef jerky: It's high in protein and other nutrients and has been a way of preserving precious meat for centuries. Its long shelf life and dry composition have made it a brilliant snack for travelers from across history.

In the U.S., many renditions other than beef fall under the jerky umbrella, from pork to elk, even including fungi jerky. Abroad, many jerky-style options exist, from Thailand's dried pork snack, moo dad deaw, to Mexico's shredded beef machaca, but Southern Africa has a stand-out example in biltong. This dried meat originated from several countries in the region, and, although it would be easy to mistake it for U.S. jerky, biltong is prepared in a particular way, giving it a distinctive flavor, taste, and composition. It's now becoming increasingly popular in international markets, too. So do add it to your snack drawer. But first, let's discover what makes it different from the beef jerky commonly found on American shelves.