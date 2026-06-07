Why It's Important To Store Eggs In The Original Cardboard Carton

We all like to keep our fridges organized. For some people, that means emptying certain products into compact baskets or aesthetic containers. But while glass jars and ceramic bowls can make things look pretty, there are some foods that are best left in their original packaging, like eggs.

You've probably already noticed this but eggs always come in a standardized cardboard carton. There are actually a few reasons behind this. The first is that the cartons are specially designed to protect the fragile shells, and the second is that the cardboard absorbs external odors. Egg shells are extremely porous, meaning that air and moisture can easily pass through. If your fridge contains any particularly strong-smelling foods, like garlic or onion, the flavors can actually pass into your eggs if there isn't a barrier in place to block them out.

The shape of the cartons also allows the eggs to be stored with the larger end up, keeping the yolk centered and your crispy fried eggs looking perfect. Finally, the best before date is printed on the carton, so by keeping it you can easily check how long your eggs will stay fresh.