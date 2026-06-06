This Is Costco's Best Pre-Made Meal Of 2026 So Far
Costco's pre-made meal aisle is full of ready-to-heat-and-eat options for an easy weeknight dinner. This year's releases were nothing short of impressive, with plenty of standouts like the Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup Kit and the Gyro Meal Kit. However, there was one new release that became an instant fan-favorite, earning a spot on our list of must-have items from Costco in 2026 (so far): the Kirkland Signature Braised Beef with Yukon Mashed Potatoes.
At nearly $30 for 3.29 pounds, this pre-made option can be a hearty dinner for a small family — no slow cooking and meal prep required. It may sound a bit simple with its braised beef and Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, but once you get a taste of that comforting goodness, you'll see why folks have gravitated toward it. "This tastes like somebody's mom made it," says one YouTube reviewer, who gave it a 4.3 out of 5 rating.
One user on Reddit noted that it was "very tender and tasty," adding that it's "probably my new favorite Costco pre-made meal." Another commenter went as far to deem it the "best meal" they've had, adding that the Costco meal deserves "Michelin-rated restaurant status." Even picky eaters seem to be on board, with some saying the meat and mashed potatoes were great despite their particular standards. Overall, this prepared meal was so good that we're hoping Costco will bring it back.
Customers love the value of Costco's Braised Beef and Mashed Potatoes
Whether Costco's prepared meals are worth the price is up for debate, but many seem to think this is one of the best Costco prepared foods to buy. For single-person households, this meal could stretch into lunches for most of the week. "$25 for 4 to 5 portions sounds like a good deal to me," one Redditor added. "Plus, the convenience of not cooking." Pair it with a simple vegetable side and dinner is practically done.
Many Costco meals taste better than takeout, and this one's no exception. Shoppers also feel this one is less expensive than dining at a restaurant, and the simple oven cooking is perfect for those short on time or aren't confident cooks. Even as prices increase across grocery stores, this meal feels like a good value. "With the price of beef currently that's not too ridiculous," another Reddit user adds.
Still, some shoppers can't seem to justify the price, no matter how convenient it is. "$25 bucks for 3 pounds and half of it is potatoes," wrote one disgruntled Redditor. Based on pictures alone, though, there seems to be plenty of beef to complement the mashed spuds. Some shoppers say Costco's meatloaf meal offers a better meat-to-potato ratio, but that hasn't stopped customers from raving about the braised beef. Judging by the reviews, this is one prepared meal many shoppers would happily buy again.