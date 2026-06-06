This Is Costco's Best Pre-Made Meal Of 2026 So Far

Costco's pre-made meal aisle is full of ready-to-heat-and-eat options for an easy weeknight dinner. This year's releases were nothing short of impressive, with plenty of standouts like the Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup Kit and the Gyro Meal Kit. However, there was one new release that became an instant fan-favorite, earning a spot on our list of must-have items from Costco in 2026 (so far): the Kirkland Signature Braised Beef with Yukon Mashed Potatoes.

At nearly $30 for 3.29 pounds, this pre-made option can be a hearty dinner for a small family — no slow cooking and meal prep required. It may sound a bit simple with its braised beef and Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, but once you get a taste of that comforting goodness, you'll see why folks have gravitated toward it. "This tastes like somebody's mom made it," says one YouTube reviewer, who gave it a 4.3 out of 5 rating.

One user on Reddit noted that it was "very tender and tasty," adding that it's "probably my new favorite Costco pre-made meal." Another commenter went as far to deem it the "best meal" they've had, adding that the Costco meal deserves "Michelin-rated restaurant status." Even picky eaters seem to be on board, with some saying the meat and mashed potatoes were great despite their particular standards. Overall, this prepared meal was so good that we're hoping Costco will bring it back.