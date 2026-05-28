9 Costco Meals That Taste Better Than Takeout
You know those days when you just don't want to cook? When the idea of having to make a meal after you come home from work almost ruins your appetite? These are the times when you're most likely to order takeout. And while an occasional takeout meal can be nice, those costs can add up quickly. That's why I love having some frozen and prepared meals from the grocery store on hand, so I get the ease and flavor of takeout, without having to spend a fortune in the process (not to mention avoiding those outrageous delivery fees). Costco happens to be one of the best places to pick up these types of prepped meals that make weekday lunches and dinners as easy as can be.
I've selected some of my all-time favorite Costco meals that taste better than takeout, so you can try them for yourself the next time you need a no-cooking night. I've chosen foods that require very little work to prep and that fit into the category of traditional takeout foods: sort of indulgent, but not necessarily veering into the fast food category. Whether you're craving juicy soup dumplings, pepperoni pizza, or chicken tacos that you can heat up in a flash, this list has you covered. After stocking up on your next Costco run, you might not even crave takeout for weeks.
Royal Asia Prawn Hacao
When I hear the word "takeout," my first thought is Chinese food and, more specifically, dumplings. One of my favorite dumplings is hacao (sometimes also anglicized as "har gow"), with its bouncy rice wrapper and firm shrimp filling. So, I was delighted when I first discovered Royal Asia Prawn Hacao at my local Costco. It takes less than 15 minutes to steam, and it's pretty much a set it and forget it type of situation — just throw the frozen dumplings in the steamer, and serve them with sauce before digging in. Alternatively, if you're feeling especially lazy, you can also cook them in the microwave. Although this renders the wrappers a bit tougher than if you steam them, it makes preparation as easy as possible.
The wrapper on these hacao are admittedly a bit thicker than I'd prefer, but they still have that delectable bounciness that makes you want to take another bite. The filling is flavorful and just juicy enough, with a mild flavor that pairs well with a nice sauce. I'll be honest, the soy ginger sauce is not good, with an overpowering ginger flavor that's weirdly bitter and unappetizing, but you can make a simple dipping sauce with a soy sauce base instead. Ultimately, these dumplings are better than some I've ordered from takeout spots, which is why they're a must-buy on my Costco shopping list. I'm not alone: Costco-loving Redditors have also widely praised the product.
Kirkland Signature Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza
Pizza is another takeout classic, and sometimes, it really hits the spots on nights when you don't want to cook. But these days, a lot of the pizza you'll order from chains aren't that good anyway. Therefore, it's easier than ever to find frozen pizzas that are better than delivery or takeout. Costco's Kirkland Signature Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza fits that bill. It's not anything wildly unexpected or even remotely fancy: It's just a basic pepperoni pizza that delivers the crisp pepperoni and rich, gooey cheese you're looking for. The thin crust is nice and crispy and keeps the pizza from feeling too heavy.
What I especially love about this pizza is the fact that it comes in a four-pack. That means that you have frozen pizzas on hand, ready to go whenever you get that urge to order takeout. It's so easy to throw one of these in the oven, make a nice salad on the side, and get dinner on the table without any fuss. Is this going to be the best pizza you've ever tasted? Probably not. But considering that it's better than a lot of takeout pizza I've had before, it's a top option when you're looking for a quick and easy meal.
Mila Pork Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings
Soup dumplings aren't exactly the easiest dish to make from scratch, which is why you might be tempted to order soup dumplings for takeout instead of trying to wrangle the wrappers at home. But if you head to Costco's frozen section, you can also get your hands on these Mila Pork Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings, which are arguably better than a lot of the takeout soup dumplings I've ordered in the past. The pork itself is nice and juicy, with a savory, umami quality that's a far cry from the sometimes-bland frozen dumplings you might have had from other brands. The broth is just concentrated enough to deliver the burst of flavor you'd expect in a soup dumpling. Redditors say that these dumplings are excellent, a sentiment that's echoed by other reviewers as well.
Steaming the dumplings is easy, and you're left with piping hot soup dumplings in a matter of minutes. Dip them in your favorite dipping sauce, and you have a top-notch takeout-style meal. If you really want to go all out, consider serving them alongside some of the other Costco frozen dumplings that appear on this list for a full meal.
Costco sushi
Now, it's safe to say that Costco sushi is a contentious topic. Some love the affordable price point and just how much fish you get when you choose this Costco meal, while others complain about the fish-to-rice ratio. And, admittedly, not all of the Costco sushi you're going to find will be particularly fresh — it really just depends on your specific store, when you're getting the sushi, and when you eat it. Still, though, if you're looking for a good deal on a meal of raw fish and you don't want to order takeout, you can get a pretty solid deal on Costco sushi if you make sure to get the right thing.
In my opinion, your best bet is to go for Costco's sashimi. You're getting a lot of fish this way, and it's quite versatile. If you prefer rice with your fish, then go ahead and make your own balls of rice and layer them on the fish to make nigiri. But if you're okay with forgoing the rice entirely, just enjoy this stuff all on its own for a protein-heavy meal that will still have you feeling light. When in doubt, ask when the sushi was put out. By choosing the freshest variety possible, you're more likely to get a delicious takeout-style meal.
Realgood Foods Lightly Breaded Chicken Strips
When you're craving comfort food, there's nothing like some good old-fashioned chicken strips. If you're like me, they take you back to your childhood comfort food classics, with that easy-to-love, neutral flavor profile and crisp exterior that almost anyone can enjoy. But you don't have to order takeout to get a particularly tasty serving of chicken strips — just pick up some Realgood Foods' Lightly Breaded Chicken Strips the next time you're at Costco. Even though they don't have an excessive amount of breading, they get nice and crispy in the air fryer, and the breading itself has a sort of spiced, garlicky texture that means that these chicken strips are anything but boring.
Honestly, I believe that these chicken strips are tasty enough to enjoy all on their own. But if you want to feel like you're eating a whole takeout meal, you can always pair them with some fries on the side. You can pick up a package of frozen fries at Costco for an easy side dish, or you can give some other frozen French fry brands a try if you're shopping at other stores as well.
Kirkland Signature BBQ Mac and Cheese
Speaking of comfort food, why not some mac and cheese? There are lots of boxed mac and cheese brands you can choose from at the grocery store, but even that may seem like too much work if you really just want to order takeout and call it a day. Luckily, Costco has a solution, and it transforms basic mac and cheese from a side dish into the entire main course. It's Kirkland Signature BBQ Mac and Cheese, and it's one of the prepared meals you should check out if you want a dish that's super simple to throw on the table and tastes better than takeout.
You have the base of the rich and creamy mac and cheese, followed by Kirkland Signature rotisserie chicken that's been chopped up into small pieces and doused in BBQ sauce for a slightly sweet, slightly smoky flavor profile. Then come the bacon bits, which provide some saltiness and a touch of crunch to the dish. It's finished off with even more cheese for extra decadence. Customers say that you get a generous amount of both chicken and bacon in one of these meals, and one Redditor reviewer even gave it a perfect 10 out of 10 score.
Bibigo Mandu Pork and Vegetable Dumplings
Bibigo's Mandu Pork and Vegetable Dumplings are some of my favorite grocery store frozen dumplings around. I've gotten smaller bags of these dumplings at other stores, and they've gone fast. When you want a larger batch of dumplings to enjoy throughout the week, find a bag of them in the freezer section at Costco. These dumplings are heavy on the pork. There's a lot of meat there, and it's rich and juicy in the way only pork can be. Veggies are mixed into that pork, but they seem to be there mostly for flavor, rather than bulk. And because these dumplings are so versatile, you can either steam them, or pan-fry them so they're crispy on the bottom — whatever texture you prefer.
Although these mandu dumplings might be a bit plainer in flavor than the other dumplings mentioned on this list, that's why I like them so much — you can dress them up with additional ingredients or simply douse them in your favorite dumpling sauce. No matter how you decide to prepare them, I think they're on par with a lot of takeout dumplings I've gotten in the past (especially since some takeout restaurant dumplings seem to be frozen in the first place anyway). Again, you can enjoy these alongside some of the other dumplings that appear on this list or make them the star of the show. If you're a pork lover, you're not going to be disappointed.
Kirkland Signature Chicken Street Tacos
Whether you're throwing a party you don't want to have to cook for or you just want to ensure that you have enough meals prepped for the week (and don't particularly care for the prepping itself), this Costco prepared food find may just be your best bet. Kirkland Signature Chicken Street Tacos come with enough food to make 12 separate tacos, and depending on how many tacos you usually eat in a sitting, you can make this stuff stretch for several meals. The kit comes with corn tortillas, seasoned chicken, shredded cheese, fresh shredded veggies, salsa, cilantro lime crema, and lime wedges — everything you need to make top-notch tacos.
Is it the same thing as ordering four different kinds of tacos from your favorite Mexican-style takeout place? Not exactly. But since you're getting so much food and the price point is so good, this is a Costco takeout-adjacent find that really feels worth it. The chicken is seasoned well, the cilantro lime crema is excellent, and you even get plenty of cheese to sprinkle on top. Costco customers suggest heating the tortillas a bit before serving, and doing so will take this meal to takeout levels and beyond.
Sukhi's Indian Chicken Tikka Masala
When you think of Indian takeout food, chicken tikka masala is probably one of the first dishes that comes to mind. The fact that it uses chicken makes it super approachable for a wide range of diners, and that deeply flavorful, creamy sauce offers a unique combo of acidity and sweetness for a dish that's difficult not to like. Ideally, you'll order it from your favorite Indian restaurant, but when you're looking for a more budget-friendly alternative, Sukhi's Indian Chicken Tikka Masala at Costco is an excellent takeout dupe. Customers say that it's excellent for when you need to get dinner on the table quickly, with some claiming that it tastes even better when you sprinkle chili flakes on top. In fact, one reviewer said that this meal was their favorite Costco prepared meal, citing the fact that you can get it on the table so quickly.
Plus, this chicken tikka masala allows for a lot of upgrades to really take the meal to the next level. Want to add some carbs to the mix? Basmati rice makes for an excellent base, and by using naan, you can pick up those juicy pieces of chicken directly without a fork. If you're feeding a large family or group of guests, though, you might want to buy two or three of these at a time — yes, they'll go that fast.
Methodology
I chose these Costco meals based on my personal experience, but I also drew from reviews to confirm that these dishes are well-liked in general. I selected meals that required little to no prep work, that come together relatively quickly and easily, and that are similar to the kinds of meals you might order from a restaurant for takeout. These meals may not be, across the board, the best examples of any of the dishes they represent, but I found these products to taste better than the average takeout example of each dish.