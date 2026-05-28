9 Costco Meals That Taste Better Than Takeout

You know those days when you just don't want to cook? When the idea of having to make a meal after you come home from work almost ruins your appetite? These are the times when you're most likely to order takeout. And while an occasional takeout meal can be nice, those costs can add up quickly. That's why I love having some frozen and prepared meals from the grocery store on hand, so I get the ease and flavor of takeout, without having to spend a fortune in the process (not to mention avoiding those outrageous delivery fees). Costco happens to be one of the best places to pick up these types of prepped meals that make weekday lunches and dinners as easy as can be.

I've selected some of my all-time favorite Costco meals that taste better than takeout, so you can try them for yourself the next time you need a no-cooking night. I've chosen foods that require very little work to prep and that fit into the category of traditional takeout foods: sort of indulgent, but not necessarily veering into the fast food category. Whether you're craving juicy soup dumplings, pepperoni pizza, or chicken tacos that you can heat up in a flash, this list has you covered. After stocking up on your next Costco run, you might not even crave takeout for weeks.