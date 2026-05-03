9 Frozen Pizzas That Taste Better Than Delivery, According To Customers
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While you can certainly buy frozen pies for their inexpensive price point, it turns out that there's no reason to sacrifice quality when there are plenty of brands that offer products that taste just as good or better than local pizzerias and chain pizza parlors. Rather than trying to decide where to order from, what toppings you want, figuring out what deals get you the best price, and doing the math for tips, you can just reach into your freezer and procure a pizza that will make you just as happy or more.
Several of the brands on our list are ones that have been around for decades, with quite a few actually starting out as restaurant offerings before transitioning to local delivery and later becoming a frozen pizza phenomenon. Others have been frozen pizza brands from the start. However, what they all have in common are flavors and textures that customers enjoy and keep buying.
Sure, you could just play the game of trying every brand in the freezer section of your nearest grocery store to find your favorite. However, you're likely to have better results if you go out of your way to find some of the brands that pizza lovers have deemed extraordinary. These nine frozen pizza brands are the ones we've seen customers mention most consistently as being better than delivery, and they're the ones you'll want to try next time you're stocking up your freezer.
1. Chicago's Home Run Inn
Home Run Inn pizza actually started out as complimentary pizza for a Chicago tavern in the early 1940s. The recipe for this pizza came from Bari, Italy, and became so beloved that customers started ordering more of it than alcohol. By the 1960s, the restaurant started selling frozen pizzas to local grocery stores, making it one of the first freezer pies on the scene. By 1987, this frozen pizza was so popular that the restaurant built a production plant behind it to keep up with demand. These days, multiple grocery store chains carry this brand that's been beloved for decades.
Customers specifically like Home Run Inn pizza because it tastes fresh, rather than like cardboard. Everything from the toppings to the cheese has an excellent flavor, with plenty to go around. The crust thickness is just right, with a nice crunch, and the sauce is flavorful as well.
One Reddit fan says that this frozen version of the pizza is "very close to the pizza they serve in their restaurants for about 1/3 of the price." This is especially true if you'd have to buy a plane ticket to get it. For those who can't compare it to the pie from the original restaurant, they still find it as good or better than delivery from a national pizza chain or mom and pop place. Some even think it's the best pizza they've ever had.
2. Screamin' Sicilian Pizza Co.
Screamin' Sicilian pizza is also made with an authentic Italian recipe. The founder, Gaspare Fallucca, immigrated to the U.S. in 1954, bringing family recipes from Sicily with him. However, rather than starting a restaurant with these, he began selling frozen pizza. Today, there are plenty of people declaring this pizza to be even better than delivery.
Customers describe the stone-fired, butter crust as being crispy and crunchy, yet fluffy, as well as cooking evenly. They say the plentiful sauce is well seasoned. Plus, the ingredient level is on point, with far more toppings than many other brands. Those who have tried multiple flavors have a hard time picking a favorite because they're all so nice, but the Holy Pepperoni variety has been deemed the best Screamin' Sicilian pizza by many. No matter the flavor, customers particularly like how nice its whole milk mozzarella cheese from Wisconsin tastes, as well as how plentiful it is.
Time and again, in frozen pizza taste tests online, Screamin' Sicilian comes out on top or close to it. Many people consider it their favorite frozen pizza, including several on Reddit who think it's superior to all other frozen pizza. One reviewer on the Walmart website went as far as to say it's like "eating at a really good pizza bistro in little Italy ... for about 10% of the cost!!!"
3. Motor City Pizza Co.
If its name didn't already give it away, Motor City Pizza Co. pizza is a Detroit-style deep-dish pizza. Detroit-style pizza is distinctive because it was first baked in a rectangular automotive parts tray, giving it crunchy, high sides with caramelized, cheesy edges. Plus, like several other styles of deep-dish pizza, the cheese goes down before the toppings and sauce. Even though they're a little more expensive than some other frozen brands, customers think they're worth it, and the brand has a cult following, especially at Costco.
The crust makes this pizza. Many people redistribute the cheese to ensure there's a decent amount under and around the outer edges of the pizza pan for optimal caramelization while baking. Some go as far as to add extra shredded cheese to make sure the crust has plenty of crunchy edges. Reviewers like that it's a pizza with plenty of sauce, with some envisioning an Italian grandma simmering the gravy to perfection for hours.
Customers are generally impressed with Motor City Pizza Co. pies, with some people on social media calling it the best frozen pizza out there. One Target reviewer said it "reminds me of the old Pizza Hut deep pan pizza!," while others on social media say they like it better than Screaming Sicilian and some fresh-made delivery or restaurant pizzas. One Reddit reviewer is so loyal to the brand that they cross from Canada to the U.S. just to buy these pizzas.
4. Tombstone
Tombstone pizza was first served as bar pizza at the Tombstone Tap bar across from a cemetery in Medford, Wisconsin. It became so popular that it wasn't long before people were ordering it for delivery. By 1994, it had become a nationally known frozen pizza brand. So, it's no wonder that customers often compare this frozen brand to delivery level pizza, since it has its roots there. Customers tend to enjoy the crust, the sauce, and the price of these pizzas.
The texture and flavor are distinctive. First of all, customers appreciate the crisp crust, which they often compare to crackers in texture. They like the sauce for not being too sweet or spicy, but also for having a garlicky undertone. Since it's a fairly inexpensive brand, a lot of people use the cheese version as a base and add additional toppings to round it out and make it even better than what they could get at a restaurant. That said, the flavors with more than just cheese as a topping seem to have plenty of ingredients without needing embellishment.
This is another brand that we've often seen come out on or toward the top in frozen pizza brand taste tests online. In fact, the Tombstone Roadhouse Loaded Double Down Deluxe Pizza made it to the number one spot on our list of best frozen pizzas. We've also seen it mentioned as being better than delivery brands like Pizza Hut and many local pizzerias.
5. Freschetta Naturally Rising Crust
Freschcetta is a brand you'll probably want to pick if you're looking for a frozen pizza that's better than delivery and has a thick crust. It's a brand that prides itself on using only natural leaveaners and premium ingredients, like 100% real cheese. Furthermore, customers say this brand hasn't changed over the years, and it keeps being their go-to instead of delivery.
It's not surprising that the crust is the star here. The combination of yeast and malted barley in the crust makes its flavor more complex, while being both chewy and light. Meanwhile the sauce is sweet and tangy, without being overly spicy. Although, some customers do say in reviews that they'd prefer more toppings or would like added spices to zest it up a little.
A couple of fans of this pizza on social media have found that they can make it taste even more like restaurant-level pies if they let it thaw completely in the fridge and then bake it on a pizza stone under the broiler for three to six minutes. This baking method also prevents the crust from becoming soggy from condensation. So, next time you know it's going to be pizza night, you might try sticking it in the fridge to thaw first thing in the morning for an even better experience with this brand.
6. Rao's Made For Home
Rao's restaurant in New York began serving Italian foods with its famous slow-simmered tomato sauces made from naturally ripened Italian tomatoes in 1958. However, if you've only been buying the brand's spaghetti sauce that first hit stores in 1992, you've been missing out. Rao's Made for Home pies might be a little more expensive than some others, but many reviewers think they taste better than ones from most pizza delivery restaurants.
Customers especially like that this pizza is made with mainly natural ingredients. You'll notice that even the bacon is made without nitrates or nitrites. As you can imagine, if you've tasted Rao's spaghetti gravy, the star of this pizza is the thick, sweet, hearty, and tangy tomato sauce. There's also a reasonable amount of toppings. Reviewers like that the crust is crisp, yet soft, often saying it is better than that of other brands. Plus, the pizza isn't as greasy as some brands you can get.
If you really want to turn it into restaurant-level frozen pizza, the box includes directions for making this pie in half the time in a pizza oven at 700 degrees Fahrenheit. Although, we dare say, almost any pizza would taste great in a high-heat oven.
7. Red Baron
Another familiar brand of frozen pizza that has been popular since 1976 because of its high quality is Red Baron. Not only is it inexpensive, but the flavor and texture are on point, making it an excellent alternative to delivery. For many, this is their favorite go-to option for frozen pizza.
Fans of the brand on social media say that Red Baron is a consistently dependable pizza where you know what you're getting, and all the components work together well. The crust texture is nice, with the right amount of brownness and crunch. The cheese and ingredients always have a great flavor. Plus, the sauce has just the right amount of garlic and zest.
If you've been eating this pizza brand for years, you might have forgotten just how good it is. However, we've seen people on social media trying it for the first time and being blown away by just how much it tastes like good pizzeria pie. So, yes, it can certainly replace delivery, with one fan on Reddit saying, "I'll decline [a local pizzeria's] offers for free pizza some nights in favor of the Baron." For those who like Red Baron, they say they've tried even some of the more expensive frozen pizza brands out there, but still end up coming back to this cheaper one. Thus, price isn't always an indicator of just how much you're going to like some frozen pizzas.
8. Bettergoods
If you've been skipping Bettergoods pizzas because it's a Walmart store brand, you've been missing a great pizza brand that many consider to be far better than delivery. In fact, it turns out that pizza is one of the Bettergoods brand's best food products to buy. As evidenced by our ranking of Bettergoods frozen pizzas, even the lowest ranked pie from the brand is of high quality, with the Italian-wood-fired pizzas actually being imported straight from Italy.
Just opening the box, you know you're going to be in for a treat because these look like hand-made pies from some artisan mom and pop shop pizza joint down the street, rather than ones coming off a commercial assembly line. Those who have tried it find it to be restaurant-level quality and very satisfying. They praise the light and crispy crust, flavorful sauce, and plenty of melty cheese. One Reddit fan of the brand who got the prosciutto arugula flavor was "blown away" that it came with an individually sealed package of deli-style prosciutto slices and a small container of balsamic vinegar glaze to add to the top of the pizza after baking.
Enthusiasts of this pizza say on social media that it's hands-down one of the best frozen pies they've ever tried, often inspiring switches in allegiance from their former favorite brands. While there are some classic flavors, there are several gourmet-level topping combinations, too, like mushroom and truffle, prosciutto and arugula, and roasted garlic and rosemary chicken.
9. Mama Cozzi's
Finally, on our list of frozen pizzas that taste better than delivery is Mama Cozzi's, which is a brand sold at Aldi. While you'll find some of Mama Cozzi's pizzas as take-and-bake offerings in the refrigerated section of the store, others come frozen. Many Aldi customers swear by this brand for its inexpensive price point and better-than-delivery flavor.
Even when the toppings are simple, customers say these pizzas tend to have a nice flavor. And, if you get one of the rising crust ones, these seem to double in size when baked. Overall, the sauce is simple, a little sweet, and balances well with the ingredients. That said, it seems fairly common for people to add extra ingredients to make them as good or better than delivery, especially if they opt for simpler pizza flavors, like cheese.
There's some debate on social media over which chains Mama Cozzi's pizza is better than. One person on Reddit mentioned getting Domino's pizza and then thinking "I like the Aldi frozen pizza better than this." Others think it's better than Papa John's or Pizza Hut, but not better than Domino's or Hungry Howie's. So, it really depends on what you're looking for in a pizza, what you think about specific chains, or even which Mama Cozzi's pizza you get. For example, some fans think that it's only the rising crust pizzas that are better than delivery.
Methodology
To find out which frozen pizzas taste better than delivery, we headed straight to social media and online reviews. While there are lots of frozen pizza brands out there, some of them seem to be more of a cheap convenience food than ones that people are buying because they actually find them better than delivery. What we wanted to find were the ones that were standouts that people were actually talking about liking as well or better than delivery from their local pizza chains or mom and pop pizzerias.
Granted, not everyone agrees for all of these brands, since tastes in pizza are truly subjective. Luckily, there are plenty of brands to go around to suit various tastes. However, we weren't looking for one-offs where a single person thought a brand was better than delivery because they prefer cheap pizza. Instead, we were looking for brands that seemed to have more of a cult following of people who would prefer to buy a particular pizza above ordering delivery because they felt it was as good as or superior to restaurant-level offerings. Of course, it doesn't hurt if the frozen pizza options are cheaper than delivery options, but cost didn't really seem to be what was most important for most people talking about loving these brands.