14 Bettergoods Food Products That Are Worth Buying At Walmart

Shopping for food at Walmart is a major convenience when the grocery budget is tight. The company is home to some of the lowest prices on name-brand goods, but ultimately, it's the generic food items that make it a cheap grocery mecca. Great Value is the tried and true Walmart house brand, but in recent years, a new player has entered the company's private label scene. The year 2024 marked the release of Walmart's elevated food brand, bettergoods — a rival to Target's bougie-yet-inexpensive Good & Gather. The bettergoods brand takes flavor and quality up a notch compared to Great Value, all while maintaining a similar price point to the more recognizable Walmart brand. Bettergoods offers everything from international-inspired frozen meals, flavor-packed sauces, our absolute favorite Greek yogurt, and healthy, whole food-based treats for kids.

I've been doing a fair amount of grocery shopping at the country's favorite big box store as of late, and I always pick up a few bettergoods products — some of which are staples in my house, and others that I'm trying out for the first time, relying on bettergoods' dependable quality and affordability. In this list, I'll show off some of my favorite picks from bettergoods, including dinners, snacks, seasonings, and beyond. These foods are unique, high-quality, and cheap enough to grab on impulse during your next Walmart trip — you may even discover your new favorite weekday meal or late-night snack.