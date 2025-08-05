14 Bettergoods Food Products That Are Worth Buying At Walmart
Shopping for food at Walmart is a major convenience when the grocery budget is tight. The company is home to some of the lowest prices on name-brand goods, but ultimately, it's the generic food items that make it a cheap grocery mecca. Great Value is the tried and true Walmart house brand, but in recent years, a new player has entered the company's private label scene. The year 2024 marked the release of Walmart's elevated food brand, bettergoods — a rival to Target's bougie-yet-inexpensive Good & Gather. The bettergoods brand takes flavor and quality up a notch compared to Great Value, all while maintaining a similar price point to the more recognizable Walmart brand. Bettergoods offers everything from international-inspired frozen meals, flavor-packed sauces, our absolute favorite Greek yogurt, and healthy, whole food-based treats for kids.
I've been doing a fair amount of grocery shopping at the country's favorite big box store as of late, and I always pick up a few bettergoods products — some of which are staples in my house, and others that I'm trying out for the first time, relying on bettergoods' dependable quality and affordability. In this list, I'll show off some of my favorite picks from bettergoods, including dinners, snacks, seasonings, and beyond. These foods are unique, high-quality, and cheap enough to grab on impulse during your next Walmart trip — you may even discover your new favorite weekday meal or late-night snack.
Soft-Baked Cinnamon Roll Cookies
There are few greater word pairings than "cinnamon" and "roll" in my eyes, so as soon as I saw these cookies, I knew they were begging to be tossed in my cart. It wasn't until I brought my impulse buy home that I realized these cookies are much more than just plain old cinnamon flavored. They come loaded — but not too loaded — with tiny white chocolate chips nestled in the soft-baked cookie dough and glazed with a slightly bitter and sweet orange-flavored coating. The orange flavor isn't too overpowering — instead, it amplifies the cinnamon and makes these cookies a uniquely delicious fall treat, especially when pumpkin-everything is starting to get played out.
I love these cookies all on their own, but paired with hot apple cider at a small, cozy gathering during the height of autumn is pure bliss. In typical Walmart fashion, these bettergoods cookies are affordable, so you can grab a few boxes for a party spread — your guests might even think that you're the baking genius behind them. Or, transform them into a seasonal icebox cake topped with crunchy pecans and cinnamon-infused whipped cream for a fall dessert that's outside the norm.
Pineapple-Mango Smoothie Mix + Probiotics
Ever since the sugary snack-fueled '80s and '90s have come to an end, the following decades have unleashed a wave of health-focused food trends that, frankly, we're all better off for. At the top of the list of popular modern health foods is, without a doubt, smoothies. There are few better ways to start off the day than with a healthy, whole foods smoothie, and bettergoods makes it easy with its just-add-liquid smoothie mix.
The bettergoods tropical smoothie mix contains a mango, pineapple, and banana base with ginger juice, turmeric, and chia seeds — different enough to be fun and flavorful, but not so funky that kids and picky eaters will likely shy away from it. The chia seeds add plenty of extra fiber, while the ginger-turmeric duo gives fruit a zesty, earthy wake-up. To make an already healthy smoothie mix even healthier, bettergoods went ahead and loaded the mix up with probiotics to help keep your gut — where Hippocrates believed all health begins — in tip-top shape. The mix stays frozen, so the fresh fruit chunks never lose flavor or nutrient potency. It just needs slight defrosting to create a chilled, vitamin-packed drink that doubles as a flavor-bomb to wake up all your senses in the a.m.
Italian Wood-Fired Mushroom and Truffle Pizza
Among bettergoods' impressive freezer-section repertoire is an umami-packed pizza made with the deliciously earthy fruits of the forest: fungi. The medium-sized pizza is topped with grilled, seasoned champignon mushrooms, truffle sauce, garlic sauce, and melty mozzarella. There's plenty of cheese on the pie, but not so much that it masks the toppings and makes the pizza taste mushy. The creaminess in the cheese, plus a slight lemony tang from the garlic sauce, ensures that the rich, earthy mushrooms and truffle flavor aren't overpowering. All the ingredients come together to create a balanced pie and a unique, affordable pizza night from the comfort of home.
If the expert toppings and gourmet truffle flavor weren't enough, the bettergoods mushroom and truffle pie is crafted in the style of authentic Italian wood-fired pizza. The high-heat baking gives the crust an exquisite char before it even enters your oven at home — this isn't the type of pizza where the crusts will get discarded. Instead, dip them in a bit of seasoned olive oil and savor the charred flavor and remnants of savory, umami-rich truffle.
Tamarind and Chili Pineapple Flavored Gummy Rings
I don't normally include candy on a typical grocery run, except when it comes to these delicious little rings. bettergoods' Tamarind and Chili Pineapple Flavored Gummy Rings are what happens when you give classic peach rings a little tropical, south-of-the-border flair. Although these candy rings aren't creamy and uniquely-textured like real Mexican candy, the addition of tamarind gives them an added layer of flavor not often found in typical American candies, which, let's be honest, mostly taste like nothing but pure sugar.
For those not in the know, tamarind is a pod-like fruit with a very distinct and complex sour-sweet, slightly earthy flavor that's a common ingredient in Mexican treats. It's having somewhat of a moment these days in the world of American snacks. In the bettergoods candy rings, the flavor of tamarind is balanced by sugary, tart pineapple and salty, spicy chili pepper seasoning. The rings have the same iconic texture as peach rings, but the tropical flavor trio creates a bolder, more adult-friendly candy that's a must-grab from Walmart's candy aisle for anyone who loves sweet treats that hover outside the norm.
Extra Creamy Oatmilk
These days, there's only one option for a proper non-dairy half-and-half alternative for coffee: extra creamy oat milk. Sure, regular oat milk is a worthy plant-based milk for most coffee drinks, but the extra-creamy variety of the leading plant milk is objectively the best option for decadent coffee. The version from bettergoods' doesn't necessarily surpass leading brands like Oatly and Chobani's full-fat milks in terms of flavor and quality, but it knocks all the other brands out of the park when it comes down to affordability.
The bettergoods extra-creamy oat milk has a minimal oat flavor, so it doesn't alter the taste of drinks or baked goods and sauces when used as a swap for dairy milk in recipes. It has a similar, tasty, full-fat flavor and texture as Oatly's milk at a fraction of the price. Oatly's 64-ounce container of extra-creamy milk at Target is considerably more expensive than my 59-ounce bettergoods milk from Walmart. You might be able to detect the difference when sipping them side-by-side, but in smoothies, coffee, desserts, or sauces, your taste buds will never be able to call the generic brand out.
Organic Jalapeño Limeade
When plain old lemonade starts to get boring, it's time to whip out something with a little more kick. The bettergoods Organic Jalapeño Limeade has all the tart sweetness of an ideal summertime drink, plus a hint of fiery spice to give it a needed flavor boost. This organic drink is made from simple, wholesome ingredients — no high fructose corn syrup, or even sugar for that matter. It gets all its sweetness from white grape juice concentrate, so it's a great option for those abstaining from refined sugar, since this beverage is all fruit at its core.
Despite having just grape juice concentrate for its sugar content, this drink is plenty sweet. The fruity sugar is balanced out by a hint of vegetal, spicy jalapeño, while the lime flavor stands front and center. If the sugar and spice are a little overpowering for your taste buds, try cutting it with club soda for a zesty summertime mocktail. Or, better yet, turn it into an adults-only beverage with a splash of tequila, creating an easy, spicy margarita.
Plant-Based 55% Dark Oat Chocolate Bar
It's not every day you find a delicious vegan chocolate bar, especially at a big box store like Walmart, but bettergoods is there to bring something a little different to the candy aisle. The 55% oat dark chocolate is indistinguishable from chocolate containing dairy. It has all the luscious creaminess and mouth-coating richness of any high-quality dark chocolate bar, thanks to the addition of oat powder as a milk swap. It's also fair trade certified and extremely affordable — a very rare combo in the world of chocolate. It's made in Switzerland from ethically sourced Ghanaian cocoa beans via bean-to-bar, minimal processing methods.
At 55% dark, this candy bar is perfect for melting down into a hot chocolate drink or mocha latte. The slightly bitter flavor works well in a hot drink, but it's still sugary and creamy enough not to require any additional sweetener. It's a great snacking chocolate if you prefer a plain bar without added nuts, fruits, or wild flavors, but it really shines in vegan baked goods. Make plant-based cookies with hearty chunks of chocolate or intensely rich dark chocolate brownies with this bettergoods bar.
Hatch Chile Tortilla Chips
There's a whole lot to love about bettergoods' Hatch chile tortilla chips, but their distinctly spicy flavor — thanks to a relatively uncommon variety of peppers — is the biggest selling point. Hatch chiles are specific to the Hatch Valley of New Mexico, and while some companies claim to use Hatch chiles, only the bona fide peppers from this very specific region produce the uniquely earthy, hot flavor with a cult following. These chips from bettergoods undoubtedly put Hatch chiles to work, letting the vaguely smoky and umami-rich heat be the loudest flavor, accented by a tinge of jalapeño spice, green bell pepper sweetness, and pungent garlic.
The base of the chips is cassava flour and non-GMO yellow corn meal. The chips are fried in 100% avocado oil, so they're also a safe choice for those who abstain from seed oils — a popular diet choice in recent years, and one that can make snacking on commercial products nearly impossible. These Hatch chile chips are best served with a plain guacamole — like one made with just mashed avocados, salt, and lime — to let the vibrant pepper flavor shine.
Beef Bulgogi Empanadas
Bettergoods hosts a line of international cuisine-inspired empanadas in Walmart's freezer aisle, and I'm not ashamed to admit that I've tried them all. While I'd argue that each variety deserves a spot in your freezer, there's something to be said for the beef bulgogi empanadas. Beef bulgogi is Korean BBQ-style beef glazed in a deeply savory and slightly sweet, aromatic sauce. The meat in these bettergoods empanadas is enriched with a flavorful sauce made from tamari, ginger, garlic, onion, and sesame. These are a robust snack with delicious soft and crunchy textures.
You can cook the frozen empanadas in the oven or air fryer, but I find that they get extra crispy — and cook much faster — in the air fryer. Grab a few boxes to serve at your next party as a unique appetizer, or keep them on hand when you're craving a crispy, savory late-night snack. They're delicious in a gochujang or chili crisp-based sauce, but they're far from lacking in flavor as-is.
Cyprus Flake Sea Salt
To some people, salt is just salt, but those who like to get crafty in the kitchen know that the type of salt used can make or break a dish. The Cyprus flake sea salt is typically used as a finishing salt, giving anything from steak to desserts a pop of tangy flavor. These salt crystals are known for being large and pyramid-shaped, with a slight crunch followed by a melt-in-your-mouth texture. The salt gets its name from its source in the Mediterranean, near the island nation of Cyprus.
The Cyprus Flake Sea Salt by bettergoods — like most food items from the company, we've come to learn — comes with superior quality at an affordable price. I've experimented with a few different versions of this type of salt, specifically to give chocolate chip cookies a more gourmet look than kosher salt can accomplish, and I've found that the bettergoods Cyprus salt is less likely to melt prematurely, but still retains the salt's iconic soft-yet-crunchy texture.
Single Origin Colombia Coffee K-Cups
I'll be honest — I'm a bit of a coffee snob and would never normally recommend picking up beans from Walmart. However, for those Keurig users among us, bettergoods single-origin Colombian coffee can't be beat. It's rare to find single-origin coffee — referring to beans that stem from one global source, rather than various points of origin — in the form of K-Cups, especially at such a low price. You can snag a package of 12 bettergoods Colombian single-origin K-Cups for a few dollars at Walmart.
Colombia is one of the world's best coffee-producing countries thanks to the mellow, chocolatey flavor and bright acidity of the beans that the verdant, high-altitude growing region produces, and this bettergoods product is no exception. It has an exceptionally clean, fresh taste — almost like that of freshly-ground beans — and Colombian coffee's quintessential creamy, toasty taste plus a slight citrusy finish. It's considered a medium-dark roast, but it drinks more like a typical dark roast, so keep that in mind if you decide to snag a box for yourself.
Pistachio Salted Caramel Ice Cream
Normally, you have to pick between one or the other — salted caramel or pistachio — but bettergoods brings these two elevated ice cream flavors together into one delicious treat, which makes me wonder why more companies aren't taking note of this dynamic duo. Unlike a lot of grocery store ice creams, this ice cream from bettergoods is made with ingredients that are all recognizable and easy to pronounce, like real cream, genuine caramel, and authentic chunks of crunchy pistachios, plus no artificial colors or flavors to boot.
The Pistachio Salted Caramel Ice Cream by bettergoods is the dream dessert for all lovers of creamy, sweet-and-salty treats. There's enough salt from the caramel swirl and nuts to give it a tangy punch, while the decadent caramel coats your mouth, and pistachios add some much-needed texture. The pistachio flavor is mild, but just enough to make this an incredibly unique ice cream that will likely have you passing over much pricier Ben & Jerry's.
Mushroom Umami Seasoning
Walmart is a dupe haven. The company's generic brands are home to low-cost replicas of your favorite name-brand foods, with the Mushroom Umami Seasoning from bettergoods being one of these dupes, albeit a less obvious one. The seasoning aims to mimic fan-favorite Trader Joe's Multipurpose Umami Blend, but most TJ's shoppers are likely unaware that they can snag a similar version at Walmart. The bettergoods version lacks thyme, so it's a bit different from the OG, but a worthy substitute nonetheless — it's a hard dupe to pass up.
This seasoning includes porcini mushrooms, button mushrooms, onion, mustard seed, crushed red pepper, black pepper, and salt. It's a worthwhile spice for any savory dish that could use a little lift, most notably soups and sauces. It has the tiniest hint of heat that gives it a bit of backbone, plus the tang of mustard and pungent onion to make it more complex and not too potent in the earthy department. I reserve this seasoning blend almost exclusively for making ramen broth, but it can also act as a deliciously unique dry rub for meats or tofu.
Gluten-Free Broccoli Cheddar Bake
We all need to have a few complete meals ready to go in the freezer for those stressful days that turn into long nights where the last thing we want to do is whip up a meal from scratch. Enter bettergoods and its Gluten-Free Broccoli Cheddar Bake with noodles, breadcrumbs, organic broccoli, and no short supply of cheese. This vegetarian, kid-friendly meal is a hearty and delicious winter warmer, quelling any pasta craving despite being GF.
Unlike a lot of gluten-free pastas, the fusilli noodles in this bake are soft and tender. The gooey, melty cheese is mild enough that it pairs well with your favorite seasonings and sauces (I like to add a sprinkle of crushed red pepper), but still has the unmistakable bite of good cheddar cheese. There's plenty of gluten-free breadcrumbs in this casserole-style meal to give it a slightly crunchy texture, as long as you stick it in the oven over the microwave, since the latter makes the breadcrumbs taste sad and soggy.
Methodology
To round up these top picks of bettergoods products, I relied primarily on my personal experience sampling a wide variety of the brand's items. These foods are all among my favorite bettergoods products, not just because they fall in line with my taste preferences, but because their quality-to-price ratio is more impressive than other foods from the same brand.
For the couple of bettergoods items on this list that I hadn't tried, I relied on insight from online reviews and other food-focused Walmart shoppers' recommendations. Outside of taste and quality, I chose products with unique flavors and ethically-sourced ingredients — a factor that's playing a growing role in consumers' grocery shopping decisions, especially when shopping at budget-minded stores like Walmart.