The Powerful Supermarket Brand Behind Our Favorite Greek Yogurt

Very rarely do supermarket brands outdo the name-brand products that they mimic. But, that's exactly what happened in our taste test of 10 different Greek yogurt brands. We ranked Walmart's bettergoods Greek Yogurt as our number one choice, beating out other famous brands like Oikos and Chobani.

Based on our ranking on flavor, texture, and overall quality as it relates to price point, Walmart's bettergoods Honey Vanilla Whole Milk Greek Yogurt far exceeded our expectations with its rich, aromatic vanilla flavor complemented by the floral notes of the honey. The honey and vanilla also balanced the tanginess that often comes on too strong with Greek yogurt. Instead of the sour cream flavor associated with Greek yogurt, you get a perfect balance of sweetness, sourness, and milky richness. While the honey definitely puts this yogurt on the sweet side, it's a sweetness that's more complex and natural-tasting than the artificial sweeteners or white sugar used by competing brands.

The thick, creamy, and smooth consistency of Walmart's bettergoods brand of Greek yogurt was also luxurious and elegant, sliding easily out of its container into a bowl and off the spoon into our mouths! The icing on the cake with bettergoods is that because it's a store-brand yogurt, it's also much more affordable than the name-brands that weren't nearly as good. In fact, this delicious Greek yogurt more than delivers on quality, proving that Walmart's bettergoods brand could rival items from Target's Good & Gather along with many others.