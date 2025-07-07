The Powerful Supermarket Brand Behind Our Favorite Greek Yogurt
Very rarely do supermarket brands outdo the name-brand products that they mimic. But, that's exactly what happened in our taste test of 10 different Greek yogurt brands. We ranked Walmart's bettergoods Greek Yogurt as our number one choice, beating out other famous brands like Oikos and Chobani.
Based on our ranking on flavor, texture, and overall quality as it relates to price point, Walmart's bettergoods Honey Vanilla Whole Milk Greek Yogurt far exceeded our expectations with its rich, aromatic vanilla flavor complemented by the floral notes of the honey. The honey and vanilla also balanced the tanginess that often comes on too strong with Greek yogurt. Instead of the sour cream flavor associated with Greek yogurt, you get a perfect balance of sweetness, sourness, and milky richness. While the honey definitely puts this yogurt on the sweet side, it's a sweetness that's more complex and natural-tasting than the artificial sweeteners or white sugar used by competing brands.
The thick, creamy, and smooth consistency of Walmart's bettergoods brand of Greek yogurt was also luxurious and elegant, sliding easily out of its container into a bowl and off the spoon into our mouths! The icing on the cake with bettergoods is that because it's a store-brand yogurt, it's also much more affordable than the name-brands that weren't nearly as good. In fact, this delicious Greek yogurt more than delivers on quality, proving that Walmart's bettergoods brand could rival items from Target's Good & Gather along with many others.
How happy customers are putting Walmart's bettergoods Greek yogurt to use
Walmart customers were as impressed with the bettergoods Honey Vanilla Whole Milk Greek Yogurt as we were. Not only did many describe the texture as "rich, firm, custard-like," one even said it was "better than a bowl of ice cream." Others went onto explain that it was the "absolute best yogurt" they had tasted, while another customer explained, "the honey and the yogurt was not spoiled tasting like some brands," in reference to the overly sour flavor of other Greek yogurts. Along with an "affordable" price point, the "wholesome" and "all-natural ingredients" in bettergoods were also a common source of praise. The short and simple ingredient list has no artificial products or preservatives, winning over health-enthusiasts.
Customers were also quick to share their favorite uses for Walmart's bettergoods brand of Greek yogurt, like pairing it with homemade crunchy granola. Others mentioned that the yogurt is a go-to for a creamy and classic chia pudding, which makes for an especially protein-packed breakfast. But, the vanilla and honey yogurt's creaminess also pairs well with bright and tangy berries or the caramelized sweetness of ripe bananas. You can even add a spicy sprinkling of cinnamon to balance the sweetness. Otherwise, the custard-like texture and rich milky flavor of Walmart's bettergoods brand also make it a healthier dessert alternative — you could use it instead of custard in a recipe like this traditional British trifle.