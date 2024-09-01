The trifle is a classic dessert staple that has graced tables crossing centuries as well as continents. Originating in 18th-century Britain as a way to use up stale, leftover cake, this pudding certainly had humble beginnings. Over the years the trifle has been adapted and developed so many times that it has become a modern category of dessert in its own right. And, with such a malleable concept and so many delicious ingredients to play with, you really can't go wrong.

This traditional British trifle recipe, from the kitchen of resident Brit Jennine Rye, takes the trifle back to its roots in a recipe that would be at home on the table of almost any family in the U.K. Most households across Britain will have their own established, closely-guarded version of this recipe, passed down from generation to generation and served at birthdays, Christmastime, and other important events. Rye recalls her mother-in-law's trifle, known as the Grandad Dave memorial trifle, which makes an important appearance at every family gathering.

To assemble this traditional trifle, chunks of vanilla cake are soaked in sherry before being set with fresh raspberries in a fruity raspberry jelly (Jell-O to Americans). The set jelly is then covered with a thick layer of custard and topped off with lashings of softly whipped cream. Decorated simply with fresh raspberries and almond slivers, this traditional take on the popular pudding is ultra-satisfying and will fulfill all your nostalgic dessert desires.