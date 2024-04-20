The Ice Cube Tip You Need When Making Custard For Desserts

Cold vanilla-scented custard is a key ingredient in a myriad of decadent desserts, puddings, and pastries, such as mille-feuille, filled doughnuts, and profiteroles. However, making these custard-based desserts at home can be a lengthy process because you have to consider the amount of time the custard needs to cool after it's been prepared. Unlike puddings that call for lashings of hot crème anglaise, such as apple crumble, desserts made with cold custard tend to be assembled in stages to account for this extra time. Luckily there's a simple way to eliminate this annoying cooling period: All you need is a large bowl full of ice cubes and a spoon for stirring.

Dunking your hot pan of custard in a bowl of ice might sound like a faff but it can be helpful if you want to prepare your dessert in a single sitting. This simple action cools it down at speed, in the same way as an ice bath instantly chills blanched veggies. The other benefit of this technique is that it prevents unsightly skin from forming on a hot custard as it cools. The classic way to stop a skin from forming on custard is to cover it with a piece of plastic wrap that sits flush against its exposed surface area. Using the ice cube method eliminates the need for plastic wrap because the action of continuously stirring the custard hampers it from forming a skin while its temperature drops.