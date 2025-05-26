What Makes Mexican Candy Different From American?

We all know how delicious Mexican food is. Cheesy chicken enchiladas, slow cooked birria stews, flavorful tacos, heaping burritos: These are all dishes that we are well acquainted with in the U.S. But have you been introduced to the wonders of Mexican candy? If not, it's time to buckle up.

One of the main differences between American candy and Mexican candy is that the latter is often spicy. Gummies are dusted with ingredients like chili and Tajín, and tamarind is a common flavor. One of the most popular candies is Pelon Pelo Rico, a squeezable, tamarind-flavored gel with salted chili mixed inside. Another favorite treat is the candy from Pulparindo, a beloved brand known for its hot tamarind bars. Lucas, another major candy brand, covers its gummies with a sweet and spicy powder and it sells the fan favorite Swinkles – hot spaghetti-shaped candy strips that come with a tamarind sauce.

Another popular Mexican ingredient is chamoy (a condiment made with fruit, chili, salt, and lime), and if there isn't any spice present, then other salty ingredients like nuts and sesame seeds are used to balance the sweetness. Not all Mexican candy is spicy, but for lollipops, gummies, and gels, some sort of sourness or zest is usually preferred. Citrus fruits are often added into recipes, and most candies come in tropical flavors like pineapple and mango.