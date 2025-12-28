There's No Doubt That This Is The Best Screamin' Sicilian Frozen Pizza Of All

No matter who you are, there's a lot to love about frozen pizzas. They're great for the busy and budget-conscious, lifesavers after a late night out, and absolute miracles for when the munchies suddenly decide to strike. But with an entire freezer aisle-worth of choices, it can be difficult to pick the best frozen pizza to take home, especially knowing a lot of them can be hit-or-miss. That said, we can confidently say that Screamin' Sicilian's Holy Pepperoni is an absolute hit and a great pizza that's worth putting in your freezer.

In our ranking of Screamin' Sicilian frozen pizzas, we were impressed right off the bat by the generous amount of pepperoni, which was well seasoned and contained a hint of paprika. While the additional pepperoni did mean some more grease, that didn't faze us, and we appreciated that they contained "the slightest bit of spice in addition to their natural umami notes." The garlic puree in the sauce was also a standout addition, while the thick layer of mozzarella cheese was "melted down to the point that you even get a little cheese pull." To top it off, the texture of the crust acted as a great base, all of which led our reviewer to conclude that the pizza's strength lies in its simplicity and the fact that it "doesn't try too hard, yet each component is executed very well."