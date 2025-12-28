There's No Doubt That This Is The Best Screamin' Sicilian Frozen Pizza Of All
No matter who you are, there's a lot to love about frozen pizzas. They're great for the busy and budget-conscious, lifesavers after a late night out, and absolute miracles for when the munchies suddenly decide to strike. But with an entire freezer aisle-worth of choices, it can be difficult to pick the best frozen pizza to take home, especially knowing a lot of them can be hit-or-miss. That said, we can confidently say that Screamin' Sicilian's Holy Pepperoni is an absolute hit and a great pizza that's worth putting in your freezer.
In our ranking of Screamin' Sicilian frozen pizzas, we were impressed right off the bat by the generous amount of pepperoni, which was well seasoned and contained a hint of paprika. While the additional pepperoni did mean some more grease, that didn't faze us, and we appreciated that they contained "the slightest bit of spice in addition to their natural umami notes." The garlic puree in the sauce was also a standout addition, while the thick layer of mozzarella cheese was "melted down to the point that you even get a little cheese pull." To top it off, the texture of the crust acted as a great base, all of which led our reviewer to conclude that the pizza's strength lies in its simplicity and the fact that it "doesn't try too hard, yet each component is executed very well."
Online reviewers also love the Holy Pepperoni
Our reviewer isn't the only one giving the Holy Pepperoni high marks. As a Reddit user wrote, the pizza may be "my new holy grail" thanks to the "nice and crispy" pepperoni and crust, which "wasn't too heavy and had good flavor." In another thread, a user called it "the best frozen pizza I've had in a long time," saying it had a "great crunchy crust, a ton of pepperoni, [and] plenty of cheese."
Similarly, a YouTuber said "the sauce is great, the pepperonis are everywhere, the crust is amazing... [and] the cheese is wonderful," before dubbing it "one of the best frozen pizzas I've ever had." Elsewhere on the platform, a pair of reviewers raved about the Holy Pepperoni, with one saying, "It does have a really good texture for a frozen pizza" and "that's what I think a lot of [other frozen pizzas] miss out on." Meanwhile, the other commentator thought the grease was actually a plus, explaining it was "just all the juices from the meat." However, a second reviewer said the "crust isn't the most amazing thing in the world," though they wondered whether they should've cooked it longer.
Either way, between the overwhelmingly positive reviews, its baseline appeal, and the fact that there are plenty of ways to take even the finest frozen pizza to the next level, it should be a no-brainer to reach for Screamin' Sicilian's Holy Pepperoni next time you're in the frozen foods section.