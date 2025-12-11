8 Screamin' Sicilian Frozen Pizza Flavors, Ranked

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ... pizza. Or at least, the Sicilian is screamin' for his own pizza. Screamin' Sicilian has been adding personality to the frozen pizza aisle since 2013. But really, the brand's story runs much deeper than that. Before it turned into the overtopped, over-the-top craft pizza brand it is today, it was known as Palermo's. And before it was ever a product, it was a restaurant opened by Sicilian immigrant Gaspare "Papa Palermo" Fallucca. The company also claims to have invented rising crust frozen pizza –I guess they'll have to fight with DiGiorno and its frozen pizzas over that one.

The Screamin' Sicilian brand is recognizable thanks to the giant mouth and mustache on its packaging. The boxes even offer mustache cutouts, so that you can wear and get into character before you dig in. There's a different 'stache for every pizza style, which includes everything from original and stuffed-crust to tavern-style and thin and crispy. To find out which styles and flavors are truly worth talking, or screaming, about, I recently picked up eight different options from the brand to give them a taste.

I tried out a range of toppings, including cheese, pepperoni, all-meat, and supreme. However, all eight pizzas were judged using the same criteria. I was looking for a great textured crust, a flavorful sauce, plenty of cheese, and toppings that were plentiful and fresh. Let's find out which pie is as bold and attention-grabbing as its branding.