9 DiGiorno Frozen Pizzas, Ranked By Crust Style

The history of frozen pizza is quite an extensive one, most of us take for granted. In the early 1900s, people didn't have frozen meals, as many homes didn't have freezers. While regional pizza chains began selling take-home and frozen varieties in the 1950s, frozen pizzas weren't mass-produced until 1962. And you may recognize that name — Totino. For the next 30 years, frozen pizza didn't really change much.

DiGiorno came on the frozen pizza scene back in 1995 with a rising crust it believed would revolutionize the frozen pizza industry. The company quickly conquered the market. By 1998, DiGiorno had become the top-selling frozen pizza in the U.S., and today it still holds that title. It's safe to say the company knows what it's doing.

Over the years, it hasn't rested on its laurels — far from it. DiGiorno has continued to expand its brand to include breakfast pizzas, holiday pizzas, an ever-growing variety of toppings, and currently 13 different crust options consumers can choose from. It's those crusts that we are going to focus on today.

It's hard to argue that DiGiorno makes a good frozen pizza, but we were curious which crust was the best. So, grabbing as many frozen pizzas as I could find, I tasted my way through the outside of these pizzas to let you know which crust is the best — here's how they ranked.