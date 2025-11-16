9 DiGiorno Frozen Pizzas, Ranked By Crust Style
The history of frozen pizza is quite an extensive one, most of us take for granted. In the early 1900s, people didn't have frozen meals, as many homes didn't have freezers. While regional pizza chains began selling take-home and frozen varieties in the 1950s, frozen pizzas weren't mass-produced until 1962. And you may recognize that name — Totino. For the next 30 years, frozen pizza didn't really change much.
DiGiorno came on the frozen pizza scene back in 1995 with a rising crust it believed would revolutionize the frozen pizza industry. The company quickly conquered the market. By 1998, DiGiorno had become the top-selling frozen pizza in the U.S., and today it still holds that title. It's safe to say the company knows what it's doing.
Over the years, it hasn't rested on its laurels — far from it. DiGiorno has continued to expand its brand to include breakfast pizzas, holiday pizzas, an ever-growing variety of toppings, and currently 13 different crust options consumers can choose from. It's those crusts that we are going to focus on today.
It's hard to argue that DiGiorno makes a good frozen pizza, but we were curious which crust was the best. So, grabbing as many frozen pizzas as I could find, I tasted my way through the outside of these pizzas to let you know which crust is the best — here's how they ranked.
9. Croissant style
I have to say, I was most intrigued by this style of crust. Even after pulling it from the packaging, I maintained that level of curiosity. There was a thick lamination on the crust that was visible before even baking. Those levels remained the same throughout the baking process. Coming out of the oven, it looked hearty and delicate at the same time, and I could not wait to taste it.
There was more resistance when cutting into it than I expected, as croissants usually bring to mind something delicate. Then, when I popped the first bite in my mouth, I was surprised at how dry it was. What had appeared to be lamination in the dough tasted much more like layers of hardened crust. There wasn't anything flaky about it. It was more akin to biting into several thin crusts at once. The taste even held a bit of burn to it, which was unpleasant.
I pulled off a piece of the crust and could separate the visible layers, which peeled away easily like those of a flaky biscuit. Even tasting them one at a time didn't improve the flavor or texture.This crust was dry and flavorless. And while I am curious as to how the layers were created, I'm not curious enough to try this pizza again.
8. Thin & crispy stuffed
Compared to other thin-crust pizzas I've had in restaurants and from the freezer, this crust didn't seem very thin at all. It was thin enough, however, for the stuffed cheese to be noticeable when cutting into the baked pizza. Sadly, though, it visually seemed as if the outer crust had kept any heat from reaching the cheese filling.
When biting into it, it wasn't exactly what I would call melted, although it was tender. It left the crust hollow in places, making me wonder if the cheese had melted at all — but not in a pleasing way. The cheese core made the texture of the crust seem gummy and undercooked. There also wasn't a cheesy flavor. The slightly soft texture also took away from the taste of the crust itself.
Not only was I underwhelmed with this crust, but I was disappointed. What should have been a nice addition kind of ruined the whole pizza. Its only saving grace, keeping it from the bottom spot, was the softer texture. While it wasn't tasty, it didn't make me worry about my teeth.
7. Stuffed
I had never actually had a stuffed-crust pizza until this tasting. While I have seen them in commercials — long strings of mozzarella holding on tightly to the piece being pulled away — I had never tasted one. I have to admit, I was very excited.
Just looking at it, both frozen and baked, the crust appeared similar to a regular or rising crust. It was plump. Out of the oven, it had a golden color. When I cut into the crust, there was a delightful, crunchy snap that met the resistance of a dense interior.. But where was the stuffed cheese?
There was no string of ooey-gooey cheese stretching between the cut slices as shown on the box. Upon closer inspection, I could see there was indeed a core of what resembled mozzarella encased in the crust. When I took a bite, I could feel what seemed like mozzarella string cheese between my teeth. But altogether, the taste and texture seemed to meld with the rest of the crust. Overall, the cheese just felt completely unnecessary, and that keeps it from ranking higher.
6. Thin crust
Of all the crusts in the lineup, I have to say this thin crust looked the most manufactured. The edges had an identifiable dimpling that was obviously from a machine, which was a bit of a turnoff. Once again, this wasn't the thinness I'm used to in a thin-crust pizza. I have had cheaper frozen pizzas where the regular crusts were as thick as what DiGiorno apparently considers thin. So, as far as fulfilling expectations on that front, it didn't.
When I bit into the crust, I did find some qualities of a thin crust present. The crust had a sturdiness that required a firm bite before snapping. There was a slight cracker-like texture to the outside. Since this crust was denser than I would have expected, it allowed for more of a doughy inside to come shining through — and that was flavorful and bready.
It was hard not to get a bit of sauce in every bite, as the toppings went almost all the way to the edge. This gave the crust a tangy taste that I can't say I didn't enjoy. The crust itself tasted salty, and the texture was pleasant. I don't think that this was a complete hit, as I don't think those looking for a true thin crust will be satisfied. But it definitely tasted better than the lower-ranked ones.
5. Detroit style
Detroit-style pizza is probably my favorite pizza and crust. All the butterfat and topping grease drips down the sides of the thick pan, giving the edges and bottom a rich, flavorful texture. In that regard, DiGiorno didn't completely disappoint.
This pizza came with its own deep-dish pan to bake it in. The bottom of the crust did take on the characteristics of a classic Detroit style, soaking up the greasy flavors and a few pieces of charred cheese. But the sides of the crust were a bit disappointing, as they weren't porous enough to take on that traditional texture and taste. The crust was smooth and solid along the edges, lacking that open, airy breadiness. Although it was flavorful, and the bottom did add that Detroit-style flair, this was a little bit of a letdown from the namesake promised.
Up against its competitors, I would still rather have the Detroit-style crust over the ones ranked lower. The thick crust was greasy, dense, and overall well-seasoned, with the toppings adding their own flavor to the mix. However, the higher-ranked ones come closer to meeting and exceeding my taste and texture expectations.
4. Hand-tossed
Unlike the classic hand-tossed that you would see in a restaurant, this crust looked very deliberately modeled in its form. It stayed consistent in size and shape around the pizza and throughout baking. There was no rise or real change other than the color. That being said, this crust tasted delicious. If it didn't look so generic and prefabricated, it would have ranked much higher.
There was a fresh bread flavor to the crust that I found surprisingly pleasing. It was pillowy soft on the inside with the precise amount of browned, crusty outside. It crunched slightly when pulling at a piece but didn't give way easily, as the interior held together well. If it were slightly larger, I'd bet it could fold and hold together like a good hand-tossed crust should. I would recommend this pizza if one is looking for a frozen pie. But I would recommend the ones to come as even better options.
3. Classic crust
The classic crust pizza from DiGiorno is described as having a thin, crispy crust. I thought it was about the same thickness as the thin crust, but it didn't have that manufactured look. This pizza presented so well right out of the oven; I was highly impressed. This was the first crust that I was able to look at from the cross-section and see an even golden-brown bottom. The toppings and sauce didn't sink through when cutting, and the bottom layer of crust was as evenly baked as the outside edges.
It was impossible to taste this crust on its own, however, as the sauce and toppings went all the way to the edge — but I didn't mind. The flavor and texture were prominent throughout the pizza, standing on its own as well as offering a tasty foundation. As far as classics go, I feel like this is right on the money. It is a very classic style crust. There was a crispness that encased a slight doughy center. There was a definite bready flavor that hinted of yeast. This crust wasn't over the top or flashy — which lands it perfectly in this spot — but it was well executed.
2. Wood fired
DiGiorno's wood-fired-style crust pizza came out just this year. I have to say, it did deliver an altogether different aesthetic than the other pizzas in the DiGiorno lineup. The sauce seemed darker and thicker, and there were obvious flecks of spice thrown across the top. As far as the crust went, it was delicately charred in places even before hitting my oven, which made it very visually pleasing.
The crust's char came through in the flavor, adding a nice depth to this frozen pie. There was only a slight layer of crunchiness on the outside of this crust, as the majority was made of a chewy, doughy bread. It was slightly sweet with a hint of yeastiness that made it taste handmade.
The toppings and sauce crowded the edge, and it was difficult not to taste them with the crust, although it just enhanced the overall flavors that had been brought to the party. The flavor and visual appeal of this dough measure equally when setting this pizza so high upon the list. It presented itself in a way that made my mouth water just looking at it, and then it didn't disappoint in flavor. Had the next pizza not offered more, this would definitely have placed as number one.
1. Rising crust
When this pizza came out of the oven, I immediately understood why it blew people's minds 30 years ago. The crust had risen quite considerably. It was uneven and covered in bubbles and crisped bits of cheese. This pizza definitely did not give off the feel of a frozen pizza. It looked like it had just come out of a pizza oven. On looks alone, I was impressed.
The crust made all the right noises when I cut into it — crunch meeting density. When I pulled a piece of crust off and popped it into my mouth, I was floored by how good it tasted. The doughiness was lovely to chew and offered hints of both salt and sweet, reminding me of a yeasted dough. The crunchy exterior gave a nice texture and deep flavor. I could taste the overly crisped cheese that flaked off the top. This truly tasted like a crust that I would have made from scratch or gotten at a restaurant, and I immediately went back for another bite.
This is the kind of crust that is delicious on its own but would be even better with a marinara dip. This is not the kind of crust that gets left on the plate as if it were just a handle for the pizza. This is a crust that you save for the end and swipe up any pools of sauce that still remain. This is what made DiGiorno what it is today. Number one.
Methodology
I chose the pepperoni version of each pizza to avoid any sauce or flavor variations in the toppings. I baked them all on the rack of my oven, except for the Detroit-style, which came with its own pan, for the time it directed. I didn't taste the topped portion of any of the pizzas and stayed only with the crust, which allowed me to keep my palate clean of any overpowering flavors. I took time between each tasting to cleanse my palate as well.
As someone whose career has involved a fair share of pizza, I know a few things about this category. I know what to look for in a good crust, regardless of the style. I used that knowledge to rank each pizza based on proper texture, seasoning of the dough, and how closely each came to tasting homemade out of the oven. I can honestly say that DiGiorno did revolutionize the frozen pizza industry.
While many new frozen pizzas are hitting the shelves every day, DiGiorno is not one to overlook or forget. I'd easily put the rising crust up against any other frozen pizza. It's a classic for a reason. And if you are a fan of DiGiorno sauce, then I would recommend the top four, depending on your personal crust preference. I would stay away from the stuffed-crusts and the gimmicky croissant style. They just didn't deliver. They didn't even DiGiorno.