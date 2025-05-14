Review: DiGiorno's New Wood Fired Style Crust Frozen Pizzas Will Have You Skipping The Restaurant For A Night In

There's something to be said for delivery from your favorite pizzeria, but you just can't beat a good frozen pizza. You can pop it in the oven whenever that craving for cheesy, meat-laden bread hits, without having to wait on a delivery driver or schlep out to pick up an overpriced pie. Either way, let's face it: The pizza's always cold by the time it makes its way through the front door. DiGiorno — a heavyweight champion in frozen pizza since 1995 — works to remedy these woes with delicious, fresh-from-the-oven pies that really drive the brand's clever tagline home.

I had the pleasure of trying a new line of DiGiorno pies before they were added to the brand's extensive repertoire of creative recipes — although these new offerings are a little less "out there" than the brand's Hidden Valley Ranch collab and funky Thanksgiving pizza. DiGiorno's new Wood Fired Style Crust line includes four varieties: Italian Meat Trio, Four Cheese, Premium Pepperoni, and Supreme Speciale. So let's dig in and find out if these new frozen pies can really compete with restaurant-quality pizza, or if they're just wood-fired flair without the flame.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.