The Baking Mistake You Need To Avoid With Frozen Pizza

A pizza stone is a pizza lover's best friend. This ceramic round that absorbs and retains high temperature heat, allowing you to bake your homemade pizza directly on it, is the key to getting a perfectly chewy and crispy crust. But when it comes to your favorite make-at-home DiGiorno, Tombstone, Tostino's, or California Pizza Kitchen frozen pizzas, do not remove them from their packaging and place them onto a hot pizza stone to bake or you may wind up an unhappy and hungry individual.

The problem with frozen pizzas is they can cause your pizza stone to crack or shatter due to what is known as thermal shock. This is when your pizza stone is placed in an extreme temperature rather than being allowed to gradually warm up or cool down. When freezing cold pizza hits a piping hot, porous, and delicate cooking tool like a pizza stone, there is a very sudden change in temperature that causes internal stress. This is what could potentially cause it to experience some type of fracture or breakage.