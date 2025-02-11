Make Your Own Stuffed Pizza Crust, But Learn This Technique First

If you're a cheese-a-holic, then you know that the best part of a pizza is every ooey gooey melty bite of mozzarella and more. Take that cheesy goodness all the way to the edge and then keep going by stuffing the crust of your pizza with an extra bit of your favorite cheese. Though many believe Pizza Hut invented stuffed crust in the 1990s, the 1987 patent filed by a man named Anthony Mongiello would suggest otherwise. Regardless of who did it first, the stuffed crust pizza is steeped in takeout lore and something you can easily replicate at home. Starting with a simple Neapolitan pizza dough recipe, the easiest way to add cheese to your crust is by using whole string cheeses, making sure to tuck the crust in around your chunks of cheese as tightly as possible to get a good, firm seal so the cheese doesn't leak out in the baking process.

Advertisement

No matter what type of dough you're preparing, the most important tips for making crust involve getting the right consistency and texture for an unforgettable pie. Although string cheese is the most convenient method for adding a significant amount of melty cheese to your pizza crust, you can just as well shred fresh cheese and mix it with your favorite herbs and spices and then add a ring of this around the outer edge of your pizza dough before carefully folding it over. Just remember to tuck it tight!