8 Styles Of Deep-Dish Pizza, Explained

Pizza takes on endless shapes, sizes, and styles around the world. From an oven-baked, greasy New York slice to the fresh-flavored, thin-crusted California style, this iconic food was made for adventurous customization. The first mention of pizza was around the year 1000 AD. It didn't arrive in the U.S. until 1905 with the opening of Lombardi's in New York City. After which, it spread like wildfire across the states, evolving with the influence of the region.

Chicago-style deep dish, for example, is both derivative of the ancient Sicilian sfincione style and an entirely distinct offshoot that has inspired other pizza styles. A thick, topping-heavy indulgence, and may be the first variation meant to be eaten with a fork and knife. While it may not dethrone a classic NY slice, Chicago deep dish ranks nicely on our list of pizza styles, not just for its taste, but for its influence on the evolution of pizza. Deep dish is now a category all its own, and with the help of Noel Brohner, pizza consultant, instructor, and founder of Slow Rise Pizza Co., here is every style, explained.