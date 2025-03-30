Why Chicago Deep Dish Pizza Puts The Sauce On Top

It's no secret that, in Chicago, pizza is more than just a utility slice. It's a staple of the culture, a big role to play — which might be part of the reason why Chicago-style deep dish pizza is such a physically big slice. Finished, it clocks in at roughly two inches tall, and chowing down on it is more of a sit-down knife-and-fork deal than an on-the-go slice (don't forget the napkins). And in fact, many do insist that Chicago-style deep dish isn't "pizza" at all, but rather a casserole of sorts.

This gastronomic iconoclast famously subverts the standard pizza paradigm by layering the sauce on top. To assemble, the dough gets pressed into a round, high-edged pie pan, and then layered with generous mozzarella, followed by toppings, then sauce. When it comes to Chicago-style deep dish pizza (not to be confused with tavern-style pizza or Detroit-style pizza, which are also pretty thick), the unique layering method isn't just a matter of preference. There's a utilitarian explanation for the unconventional order.

The hearty Chicago deep-dish pizza is a formidable animal, and as such, it requires a longer-than-average time in the oven to cook all the way through (about 30 minutes). If the cheesy layer was on top, it'd scorch in the heat. Enter: That heroic tomato-y top layer protecting the gooey cheese underneath like a tasty fire blanket. The top sauce helps keep the crust from drying out during all that time in the oven, as well.