The Chicago Restaurant That Put Deep Dish Pizza On The Map

The fight over who "invented" certain foods is almost always a fool's errand, as history, marketing, and personal aggrandizement mix to create impossible-to-verify legends. But for Chicago's famous deep dish pizza, we can at least know the restaurant where it originated. This is partly due to the recency of its creation. Pizza itself dates back in different forms hundreds if not thousands of years, with even the modern version being created in Naples in the 18th and 19th centuries. By that standard deep dish is a veritable baby, being first served in 1943 in Chicago. It was first created and popularized in the kitchens of Pizzeria Uno.

As for who actually did the inventing, that's harder to sort out. Pizzeria Uno opened in 1943 at 29 East Ohio Street and still stands in that spot today. Pretty much every source agrees that deep dish was born at that location. Founded by Ike Sewell and Ric Riccardo, the eatery used to be known as The Pizzeria and Pizzeria Riccardo. It wasn't named Uno until a second location named Pizzeria Due opened in 1955. Uno names Sewell as the developer of the style. However, others credit Riccardo, as there is evidence that Sewell didn't join until 1944. Complicating things further, neither Sewell nor Riccardo were chefs. They were businessmen, and some rivals claim the actual minds behind deep dish were early cooks hired by the team.

