Review: Lou Malnati's And Portillo's Frozen Deep Dish Pizza Collab Offers A Welcome Taste Of Chicago

Chicago is a beacon for numerous iconic experiences. Whether it's basking in the nostalgia of classic mobster films or soaking up the vibrant energy at Wrigley or Soldier Field, the city pulsates with lively adventures. But to many, the true heart of the Windy City is its rich, craveable foods. Meandering through its bustling streets, you can savor cheese and caramel popcorn from Garrett, nab a classic Chicago-style hot dog from numerous street carts, or plunge into the depth of a deep-dish pizza that is as much a hearty meal as it is a commitment of time and stomach space, given the formidable size of these savory pies.

For those who've taken in the sights of Chicago, hopefully, you've encountered at least one of these delights, stepped into a Portillo's restaurant, or even snagged a pizza from Lou Malnati's. Both undisputed icons of Chicago's food scene, Lou Malnati's is renowned for its deep-dish pizzas while Portillo's has carved its niche with hot dogs and scrumptious Italian beef sandwiches, generously bathed in juice and adorned with peppers or even spicy giardiniera. Truly, the only real downfall of grabbing a pizza or Italian beef in the city is that you can only eat one at a time. However, Lou Malnati's is changing that by bringing back its limited-time pizza that promises to alleviate this culinary conundrum: the Lou Malnati's x Portillo's Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza.