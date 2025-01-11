The 15 Absolute Best Chicago Style Pizzas Outside Of Chicago
You don't have to be a pizza connoisseur to know that there are a lot of types of pizza, and they're all distinctly different. The long list includes New York's pizzas, Detroit-style pies, Neapolitan 'zas, and, of course, Chicago's spin on the dish. Frankly, no conversation about pizza is complete without talking about the Second City's contributions.
Chicago is renowned for two entirely different styles of pizza, the deep dish and the thinner, tavern-style pizza. Both are downright delicious, and no trip to the Windy City is complete without finding a place that's known as a local favorite and sampling the real deal. But the great thing about America is that people have traveled far and wide, and they've taken their traditions with them. That means that it's not necessary to go to Chicago for some truly incredible, Chicago-style pizza, but who's serving up the best outside of the style's birthplace?
In order to find out, we went straight to the people who know best: Customers. (Wolfgang Puck might famously hate Chicago's deep dish pizza, but he can't tell us what to do.) In addition to some personal experience sampling some of these places ourselves (you're jealous, we know), we scoured reviews and social media sites to find out what people were loving. We also gave some extra weight to the opinions of Chicago natives who sung the praises of the pizza places they deemed as the most authentic, and here's where they say you should go.
Carmine's Pie House in Jacksonville, Florida
The takeout is great, but for fans of Carmine's Pie House in Jacksonville, Florida, going to the restaurant for some Chicago- or New York-style pizza is an experience that starts when they walk in the door. It's almost as widely lauded for funky decor and a welcoming, friendly atmosphere as it is for serving up some seriously delicious pizzas. What's more, their toppings list includes some fun options that you can sprinkle in with classic picks.
Sure, you can order your Chicago pie with staples like pepperoni, ham, and mushrooms, but you can also add toppings like coconut, hot cherry peppers, goat cheese, eggplant, and artichokes. One of the only complaints is the wait time, but those in-the-know can confirm that when they're made fresh and to-order, Chicago-style pizzas take some time... but it's worth it in the end.
(904) 387-1400
2677 Forbes St., Jacksonville, FL 32204
Two Cities Pizza Company in Ohio and Georgia
Two Cities Pizza Company has three locations: Mason, Ohio; West Chester, Ohio; and Suwanee, Georgia. The "two cities" refers to the two styles of pizza being served up there — Chicago- and New York-style — making this the perfect place for a family who can't decide between the two. Choose your crust, choose your sauce, and pile on the toppings. There's no way to go wrong.
Check out reviews on Tripadvisor and Yelp, and you'll find plenty of customers who say this isn't just a restaurant, it's an experience that includes outdoor seating areas, fun music, and funky decor that makes waiting for a freshly-made deep dish pizza a pleasant experience. The brainchild of two lifelong friends who developed their business plan while they were in college, Two Cities is regularly lauded for a dedication in serving not just great pizza, but great pizza that stays true to its roots.
Multiple locations
Anthony's Gourmet Pizza in Ann Arbor, Michigan
Putting the word "gourmet" right in the name of your restaurant takes some serious confidence, but according to customers, Anthony's Gourmet Pizza absolutely backs up the claim. These Ann Arbor hotspots are serving up Chicago-style stuffed and deep dish pizzas alongside Sicilian deep dish and New York-style thin crust pizzas, and customers love not only the pizza, but the laid-back, friendly, welcoming atmosphere of this pizza place with a small-town feel. That includes not only locals, but out-of-towners who share that they make hours-long trips just for Anthony's pizza.
Some customers have even made it a point to update their reviews as they tried more varieties of Anthony's pizzas, saying that when it came to the Chicago-style, the crust was perfect and buttery, the sauce thick and flavorful, ladled on the top just as it should be. Leftovers are a must, because this is an experience that you're going to want to make last.
Multiple locations
The DC Chi Pie in Washington D.C.
Almost everything you need to know about The DC Chi Pie is right in the name. This Washington, D.C., pizzeria came to be after the founder wanted to create the perfect Chicago-style deep dish pizza for his wife. Seriously, is there a better gift? We don't think so.
Offering traditional pies with sausage and pepperoni, there's also a veggie deep dish, a salmon pesto deep dish, and even a chicken cheesesteak. Customers who have taken to Yelp to offer their opinions suggest that you can't go wrong with any pick. The crust gets kudos for being the perfect mix of buttery, flaky, and crispy, while some even say that it's better than anything that's actually coming out of Chicago. Some die-hard fans of New York thin crust pizza have claimed to find this world-changing, and the only thing customers love as much as the pizza is the friendly staff.
(202) 615-6022
5011 Ivory Walters Ln, SE Washington D.C. 20019
Little Star Pizza in California
There's a lot to love about Little Star Pizza, starting with the widely-celebrated Chicago-style pies to the fact that the eatery has designated days where a portion of proceeds are donated to educational programs. From the Deep Old School to the Deep Italian, Deep Classic, and Deep Meatball Combo, customers say that there's no way to go wrong here — and that one bite transports you right back to Chicago.
As popular as this place is, there is a heartbreaking footnote. In 2023, owner Brian Sadigursky spoke out against third-party delivery apps, saying that the pressure added by fees was quickly becoming insurmountable. He told SFGate, "At this point, it's been 'death by a thousand cuts,'" and how serious the problem was became very quickly evident. The original location closed shortly afterwards, and Sadigursky took the opportunity to remind customers how important it is to order directly from a restaurant.
Multiple locations
Tortugas Homemade Pizzas in Alabama
Tortugas Homemade Pizzas in Alabama has racked up a number of awards from local outlets, and it's easy to see why. With just one look at some of the photos of the mouth-watering pizzas being served up at both locations, it's clear why this is a fan favorite — and honestly, any place that has pepperoncini as a topping gets extra points as far as we're concerned.
Everything you might want to love in a pizza place is here, starting with Chicago-style deep dish pizzas that are lauded for being made fresh to order, loaded with toppings and cheesy goodness, and full of sauce that's widely reported to be so good that it alone is enough to keep customers coming back. The "complaints" on Yelp include some customers being upset that they hadn't discovered this place sooner; even Chicago natives say that this is a taste of home served up with friendly Southern hospitality.
Multiple locations
Mario's Seawall Italian & Pizzeria in Galveston, Texas
Mario's Seawall Italian & Pizzeria is an award-winning restaurant that's serving up much more than just Chicago-style pizza, and while you might be able to get anything from Lobster Eggs Benedict to seafood platters, customers say that the pizza isn't to be missed. That Chicago pie even has a name: The Joey. It's loaded with chunks of tomatoes and cheesy goodness, all nestled in a crust that those in-the-know say has to be experienced to be truly understood.
There are other delicious pizzas being served up here, too, like a lasagna pizza, a lobster pizza, and another with spicy shrimp. But the deep dish pizza is where it's at, with a crust that's celebrated for being strong enough to hold up to all the toppings while still being the perfect flaky goodness, and customers stress that you should absolutely go to the restaurant in person: The only thing better than a delicious pizza is a delicious pizza enjoyed while looking out at an incredible view of the water.
(409) 763-1693
628 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, TX 77550
Vero Chicago Pizza in Arizona
It's got "Chicago" right in the name of the place, so it makes sense that Vero Chicago Pizza is going to take this particular pizza style very, very seriously. It definitely does, and with three decades to perfect a thin crust, a butter crust, and a deep dish pizza, it shows. Vero prides itself on daily scratch-made sauces and doughs, and the list of toppings and ingredients is a pizza-lover's dream. Fresh sliced mozzarella, fresh garlic, fresh tomatoes... noticing a trend?
Customers say that it just all works, with some Chicago natives even heading to sites like Tripadvisor to not only recommend Vero to fellow Chicago expats living in Arizona, but to make it clear that you can find a real-deal Chicago-style pizza here. They celebrate everything from the flavorful sauce to the perfect amount of cheese and toppings, with one warning: Plan on staying a while, because you can't rush perfection when it comes in the form of a Chicago pizza.
Multiple locations
Third Coast Pizza in Lenexa, Kansas
The Chicago-born owner of Third Coast Pizza found a home in Kansas yet also found himself still longing for a taste of Chicago... and it was the perfect storm that led to the founding of a restaurant that's lauded for serving up some seriously delicious pizzas with a local twist. The Windy City Pizza, for example, comes with meatballs and Italian sausage sourced from a nearby deli that's been making those ingredients since 1935.
When it comes to reviews, there are plenty of people who have taken to Yelp to congratulate Third Coast Pizza on being the home of some of the best Chicago-style pizza they've had outside of Chicago, and that's some high praise. They stress that there are no corners being cut here and that you should be prepared to wait for this sauce-filled, deep dish deliciousness. It's worth the wait, though — and some customers note that it's worth driving a fair distance for as well.
(913) 232-9313
7820 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS 66216
Tony's Little Italy Pizza in Placentia, California
The only thing better than ordering a delicious, Chicago-style deep dish pizza for dinner is also being able to finish that dinner with homemade cannolis. If you agree, you should know that Tony's Little Italy Pizza absolutely has you covered — and has since 1978.
Reviews aren't just from one-time customers promising to return, but from plenty of customers who have made Tony's their go-to for Chicago-style pizza for decades. That includes some Chicago natives who say Tony's is the only place they've found in Southern California that's doing this particular style the right way, adding that it's a taste of home for those in-the-know. Multiple reviewers note that everything's made when you order and you should be prepared to wait for these massive pies, but you'll forget the wait when you're served a cheesy, saucy pizza on a crust that's been perfected over the course of decades.
(714) 528-2159
1808 N. Placenta Ave, Placentia, CA 92870
Bourbon House Pizza in Kentucky
Bourbon House Pizza has two locations, and honestly, we wish there were more. Once glance at this Kentucky favorite's social media is enough to start your mouth watering, and while there are a lot of different pizzas being served up here, plenty of reviews say The Chi Town Favorite is exactly that: a favorite.
The only major complaints customers have is about the wait time, but there's no way to get an authentic, deep dish pizza that's done fast. More laud them for the friendly, attentive servers that keep the drinks filled and make sure that wait is a pleasant one, and once the pizza comes, it's amazing. Fans say that these topping-heavy pies have the perfect amount of crispiness, sauce that's worth the trip alone, and that when you add the garlic knots and fried pickles, well, it's a good thing that there's enough for leftovers, because you'll want this meal on repeat.
Multiple locations
Heirloom Pizza in Monterey, California
Pulling off that perfect crust that's heavy and thick enough to stand up to the toppings of a deep dish pizza while still being crisp, soft, and flaky at the same time is tough, but customers say that Monterey's Heirloom Pizza has got it down to perfection. Given the California food scene's love of freshness, it's not surprising that you can order your deep dish with spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, and even arugula. That might not be the first thing you think of when you think about Chicago, but it works.
Reviews suggest that you know what you're in for as soon as you walk into the restaurant that's filled with all the mouth-watering aromas you could hope for. Add in perfectly melted cheese, chunky toppings, and deliciously fresh sauce, and this is the whole package.
heirloompizzapie.com/monterey/
(831) 717-4363
700 Cass St #102, Monterey, CA 93940
Emmett's in New York City
Ask most people about the best pizza to be found in New York City, and they'll probably default to New York-style pizza. That makes sense — there are some seriously incredible slice shops in Manhattan — but if you're in town and want to mix it up a bit, check out Emmett's for some of the best Chicago-style pizza in the city. Check out the reviews on Tripadvisor, and you'll find some people who are saying that Emmett's isn't just the best deep dish pizza, but some even go as far as saying it's the best pizza... period. Is that blasphemy?
Emmett's was established by a Chicago native who found himself pining for a taste of home, then took matters into his own hands to bring Chicago pizza to the Big Apple. Add in a NYC attitude toward artisanal ideas, fresh ingredients, and a desire for community,and it's a total win.
(917) 639-3571
50 Macdougal St, New York, NY 10012
Mr. Gilberti's Place in Hollister, Missouri
One might argue that in order to truly replicate the cuisine of any given area, one should be native. It makes sense, and maybe that's why Mr. Gilberti's Place is serving up such great Chicago-style pizza: It was founded by a Chicago native.
The original Mr. Gilberti has since retired, but he also shared his secrets with new owners who are still making the same pizzas in the same way he did. That includes a thin crust and a Chicago pan pizza, and when your pizza menu consists of those two things, that's a sign that you're doing those things really, really well. There are other dishes on the menu, sure, but it's the pizza that has people coming back. Reviews call these pizzas the best in the Branson area, with delicious sauce, the perfect crust, and just the right amount of toppings. And that amount? It's what's called "a lot."
(417) 334-9322
1451 Acacia Club Rd, Hollister, MO 65672
Wilsons Pizza in Wilson, Wyoming
You never know where some truly stellar pizza is going to come from, and customers who have headed to Wilson, Wyoming, say that it's home to a little log cabin that's serving some of the best Chicago-style pizza in the area. It's described as a hidden gem that's worth the drive for some incredible pizza surrounded by equally incredible views, and it doesn't matter if you prefer thin crust or deep dish, you can get them both here.
From the butter crust to the perfect balance of toppings, customers are thrilled with the friendly, welcoming atmosphere and the willingness of staff to explain just why the pizza is taking so long — and why there's no need to ask for extra sauce. Add some garlic knots to the order and make sure to get enough for leftovers, because customers say you're definitely going to want more.
(307) 733-3326
1295 West St, Wilson, WY 83014
Methodology
The best Italian pizza in the world isn't made in Italy, so is it possible that the best Chicago-style pizza isn't made in Chicago? That's what we wanted to find out, and it was no easy feat: There are a lot of places turning out pizza. But great pizza? That's a little more difficult. In order to find the best Chicago-style pizzas outside of Chicago, we started by going to the customers themselves, and finding the places that were raved about.
We added some extra weight to the opinions of those who hailed from Chicago — who better to judge Chicago-style pizza, after all? The places that made our list are ones that had recommendations from Chicago natives, and were preferably making both deep dish and thin-crust style pizzas. We also looked for a few things in reviews, particularly for deep dish pizzas: The crust needed to be buttery and able to hold up to layers of ingredients and sauce. Dough and sauces should be fresh and house-made, and we did give extra points for creative toppings. Longevity and a connection to Chicago was a bonus, but not necessary: Sometimes, it's only when you leave an area that you appreciate what they offer.