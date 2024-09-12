The Best Italian Pizza In The World Isn't Made In Italy

Big news for New York pizza fans as the city is now home to the best pizza in the entire world, according to the prestigious Italian group 50 Top Pizza's recently announced 2024 rankings. The honor goes to Una Pizza Napoletana, the Lower East Side pizzeria brought to life by Anthony Mangieri.

This is the third year in a row that Una Pizza Napoletana has been named the number one pizza in the U.S. but the first time the pizzeria has been recognized as the best in the world. It's an incredible accomplishment for the Una team and one which speaks to Mangieri's talent and dedication to the craft.

Una Pizza Napoletana was the only American pizzeria included in the top five of 50 Top Pizza's 2024 rankings, three of which were located in Italy. Pizza comes in many shapes and sizes globally, but Neapolitan is clearly the style of pizza that garners critical acclaim; as Mangieri won by outcompeting several other Neapolitan-style masters.