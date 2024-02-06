What Truly Sets Stuffed Pizza Apart From The Classic Deep Dish?

The deep dish eschews the added layer of crust but is still built a bit backward compared to other pizzas. The same style of pan is used and the crust is molded around every inch of the interior surface. In go the toppings and cheese with the sauce added last. This causes the sauce to caramelize and intensify a bit as the toppings and cheese melt and meld below. While at first glance it seems that the thin flap of crust on a stuffed tomato pie is all that sets it apart from a deep dish, purists will argue there are more subtleties than that.

Each style features a rich crust that has as much in common with pastry as it does pizza dough and both have a tangy sauce that counteracts the richness of the crust and filling. Both also go heavy on the toppings and cheese, but this is where they start to diverge, according to some. Stuffed pizza is actually the deeper of the two and that added room is used to pack in gobs more cheese, veggies, and meat.

Deep dish, supposedly, has a lighter dose of cheese and toppings, and an argument can be made that this brings it more in balance with the crust and sauce. Likely this depends on where you're ordering from and the size of the pans. One thing is certain though — if you're looking for balance in Chicago's famous pizzas, look somewhere else.