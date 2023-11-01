Go Beyond Just The Crust And Taste The Possibilities Of Stuffed Pizza

If you think deep dish is as thick and cheesy as pizza gets, then you need to be introduced to stuffed. Over the last few decades, pizza chains have been trying to fit cheese into pies anywhere they can, from Domino's stuffed cheesy bread to Pizza Hut's enduringly popular stuffed crust. That quest for the cheesiest of dinners has led them to try out thick-crusted regional variations like Detroit-style, but so far none of them have dared go all-in and produce an actual pie filled with cheese. For that, you need to find a place that serves stuffed pizza.

Stuffed pizza is a variation on Chicago-style deep dish, but it makes the unfair comparison between its relative and casseroles actually seem a little more reasonable. While deep dish is usually pretty thick, stuffed pizza towers over it, and one slice is usually a full meal. Like deep dish, the tomato sauce goes on top of a stuffed pizza, but it gets its name from a second layer of crust that separates the cheese filling from the sauce. It's essentially a huge sauce-topped pot pie, with the crust made of a crunchy, buttery pizza dough, and filled with mozzarella and toppings. The extra layer of insulation from the second crust means that stuffed pizza's cheese is even more melty and molten than deep dish.