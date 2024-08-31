Crispy No-Knead Skillet Pizza Recipe

Thin-crust pizzas have their appeal, but there's something about a thick, crispy pan pizza with cheesy burnt edges that just satisfies in a different way. For one, this type of pizza doesn't have to be rolled or stretched. Typically made using a focaccia-like dough, this tender fluffy pizza crust starts with a no-knead dough recipe that proofs overnight in the refrigerator. After letting it sit in a well-oiled cast iron pan while it comes to room temperature, it will become light, airy, and ready to top.

Whether you're a seasoned pizza maker or you're dying to make pizza at home but feel a bit intimidated by the idea of dough-making or of transferring the dough to a pizza stone in a wicked-hot oven, this recipe will be perfect for you. The pizza slides into the oven in a cast iron pan with practically no risk of user error. Recipe developer Taylor Murray brings us a crispy, crusty pan pizza topped with plenty of tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil.