Roman Vs Sicilian Pizza: What's The Difference Between These Square Slices?

Pizza style is about more than just triangles or squares. Today, we're deep-diving into two square-shaped classics — Roman versus Sicilian pizzas — to find out, once and for all, what makes 'em unique. (Detroit-style pizza is sliced into squares too, so ... what's up?) To the eye, they appear pretty similar behind the pizza shop's display window, but not indistinguishable. Both are thick, square-shaped, heftier slices compared to ultra-thin, foldable New York-style pizza. Both crusts are also made from a straightforward combination of flour, water, yeast, and olive oil, plus salt for Pizza Romana.

Their main difference is that Roman pizza dough is lighter and airier compared to chewy, spongy Sicilian pizza dough. Sicilian-style pizza dough typically has lower hydration per weight of the flour compared to high-hydration Roman-style dough. Also below the surface, the airy Roman pizza crust has a large, open crumb structure compared to the denser small-to-medium interior crumb structure of Sicilian pizza – which is baked in a pan coated in olive oil for a charred bottom and moist interior. Roman pizza crust, by contrast, is plush but totally dry.

Perhaps most obviously, Sicilian pizza showcases the bright tomato sauce made from Pachino or Rosso Sicilian tomatoes more than the cheese. Sometimes the sauce is even layered on top. As another visible difference, Roman pizza is also slightly thinner (½-inch to 1-inch thick) than the thicker, toothier Sicilian style (a full inch thick or slightly above).