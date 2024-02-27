The Origin Story Of Sicilian-Style Pizza

If you've never tried it, Sicilian-style pizza (aka sfincione in Sicilian) is characterized by its rectangular shape and unique dough: a dense, toothy, focaccia-esque structure made from twice as much flour and three times as much yeast as typically American pizza crust. Sfincione translates to "thick sponge," but in addition to being spongy, this distinctive pie is also golden brown with a crispy bottom, generous chew, and no crust border; the toppings are spread to the edges of the pie.

Sicilian-style pizza might have first originated in Bagheria, a town just outside of Palermo, where Prince Giuseppe Branciforte di Butera retired in 1650. Among the staff at his mansion were the Monsù people, who often whipped up a recipe created by the nuns of the monastery of San Vito. Per the lore, this proto-pizza included toppings like bechamel, peas, and offal, but the retired Prince's staff took a cue from local ingredients and swapped them for sardines caught nearby and locally produced tuma cheese.

By the mid-1800s, sfincione was cemented as a gastronomic staple in Palermo, where it remains a quintessential street food. It gained such raving reviews that, before long, the pizza grew to be traditionally served at Christmas before panettone. But, Sicilian-style pizza wasn't done evolving during its rise to global stardom. Another key change was about to take place, and it's all about the cheese.