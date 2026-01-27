The Frozen Pizza Brand That's Superior To All Others, According To Reddit
It's possible there are more frozen pizza brands than any other type of food product. Given that most stores have their own brand, there are regional options you can only find in certain states, and dozens of widely available national brands. Thus, deciding on the best of the best is no small order. Nonetheless, pizza lovers strive to find the one slice superior to all others. According to many people on Reddit, Screamin' Sicilian is the best frozen pizza on the market.
If you Google "best frozen pizza," you'll find hundreds of results and dozens of list-based articles. You'll also find a good number that list Screamin' Sicilian brand in the top spot. Tasting Table ranked 30 different frozen pizza brands, and Screamin' Sicilian placed second on our list. That sentiment is widely echoed across Reddit, with numerous threads praising this pizza.
Screaming Sicilian is frequently mentioned on Reddit threads asking about the best frozen pizza brand. For some, it is only a passing mention, but other posts offer detailed praise. One Redditor said, "My favorite frozen pizza, right amount of toppings which most mess up with the supreme pizzas. These get to the perfect level of crispiness for a thin crust frozen pizza," in a thread dedicated to Screamin' Sicilian. Another commenter added, "The BEST frozen pizza!"
Why everyone's screaming for Screamin' Sicilian
With threads on Reddit calling Screamin Sicilian a 10 out of 10, and others saying it's the best pizza they ever had, you might wonder what the big deal is if you've never tried it. As the saying goes, the proof is in the pudding, so your best bet is to try the pizza for yourself.
Screamin' Sicilian tends to be on the pricier end of the frozen pizza scale. It's not going to break the bank, mind you. You can get our favorite, the Holy Pepperoni Screamin' Sicilian at Walmart for $7.32, while the slightly larger Red Baron Supreme costs around $4, so there's a clear difference. Prices are similar at multiple other stores where the brand is sold. You get what you pay for sometimes, and many pizza fans agree that this brand is worth it.
Besides pepperoni, Screamin' Sicilian has a lot of flavor options. We ranked eight of them, so even if Holy Pepperoni isn't your thing, you can try some others to see what best suits your palate. They don't skimp on toppings like some frozen pizza brands, so if you enjoy a pizza loaded with ingredients, options like the Supreme or Mother of Meat could appeal to you. Even if all you want is cheese, the dairy-stacked Bessie's Revenge will be right up your alley.
As an added bonus, the company clearly has fun with the brand and includes mustache cutouts right on the box. If you've ever been moved to wear a fake mustache while you eat a slice of pizza, now's your time to shine.