The Frozen Pizza Brand That's Superior To All Others, According To Reddit

With threads on Reddit calling Screamin Sicilian a 10 out of 10, and others saying it's the best pizza they ever had, you might wonder what the big deal is if you've never tried it. As the saying goes, the proof is in the pudding, so your best bet is to try the pizza for yourself.

Screamin' Sicilian tends to be on the pricier end of the frozen pizza scale. It's not going to break the bank, mind you. You can get our favorite, the Holy Pepperoni Screamin' Sicilian at Walmart for $7.32, while the slightly larger Red Baron Supreme costs around $4, so there's a clear difference. Prices are similar at multiple other stores where the brand is sold. You get what you pay for sometimes, and many pizza fans agree that this brand is worth it.

Besides pepperoni, Screamin' Sicilian has a lot of flavor options. We ranked eight of them, so even if Holy Pepperoni isn't your thing, you can try some others to see what best suits your palate. They don't skimp on toppings like some frozen pizza brands, so if you enjoy a pizza loaded with ingredients, options like the Supreme or Mother of Meat could appeal to you. Even if all you want is cheese, the dairy-stacked Bessie's Revenge will be right up your alley.

As an added bonus, the company clearly has fun with the brand and includes mustache cutouts right on the box. If you've ever been moved to wear a fake mustache while you eat a slice of pizza, now's your time to shine.