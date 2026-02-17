10 Walmart Bettergoods Frozen Pizzas, Ranked
Walmart has been promising shoppers the chance to "Save money. Live better." for decades — even before it adopted the idea as its official slogan. The big-box retailer delivers on this promise through economies of scale, its everyday low price strategy, and frequent markdowns, which the chain likes to call "rollbacks." Of course, its private label brands are also dripping in value. We're all familiar with Great Value, and you've likely seen the name Marketside plastered on everything from veggies to sandwiches in the produce and deli department. But what about bettergoods?
There's a new kid on the Walmart block, and it's infiltrated nearly every aisle of the supermarket with its vibrantly colored packaging. Bettergoods was introduced in April 2024 with a focus on innovative culinary experiences, plant-based products, and better-for-you "made without" foods, all of which still come at a Walmart-like low price. It's giving name brands a run for their money all across the store, but today we're honing in specifically on its frozen pizzas. There are plenty of them, and with flavors like prosciutto and arugula or rosemary and chicken sitting atop wood-fired crusts, they certainly fall into the brand's culinary experiences category.
I recently picked up 10 different bettergoods pies to see if the new brand is serving up slices of heaven or if it fades into the frozen pizza abyss. I analyzed each variety on everything from the crispiness of the crust to the taste of the toppings, and ranked them accordingly. Let's dig in.
10. Gluten-Free Cauliflower Thin Crust Margherita Pizza
Of course, the Walmart brand has a few cauliflower crusts on its books. The fad is ongoing, and bettergoods sets us up with two different flavors to choose from: classic pepperoni and this margherita-style pie. The thin vegetable-based crust makes it gluten-free, plus it's made with no artificial flavors, just the real stuff. However, you do have to sacrifice size when you pick one of the cauliflower-crust pizzas. They weigh in at just 12.2 ounces each, while the standard crusts weigh in closer to 15.5 ounces. The upside is that this makes them about $1 less expensive.
As for the taste, I found the margherita pizza is passable yet unexceptional compared to the other bettergoods offerings (as well as other cauliflower crust offerings, like Costco's Kirkland brand). Even though the crust is crisp in most places and lacks an obvious cauliflower flavor, it still falls a bit flat with a chewiness in other spots and an extra teeth-aching crunch at the ends. By all other accounts, it's a very standard margherita pizza. Real mozzarella cheese, mixed with a bit of white cheddar and Parmesan, covers a thin slather of tomato sauce. On top, a scanty helping of diced tomatoes lay among a sprinkle of basil, giving you just enough flavor to justify another bite. Could I eat it again? Yes. Would I trade it for any of the bettergoods' other pies? In a heartbeat.
9. Gluten-Free Cauliflower Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza
A slight variation in toppings didn't significantly change the fate of the bettergoods cauliflower crust. I do see the vision here. I assume the brand was trying to offer one vegetarian option and one meaty option in the cauliflower crust category. But it could have differentiated the flavor profile of these two pies a bit more, because this one just ends up being more of the same.
The base follows the exact same recipe as before, and bakes to the same texture — sturdy yet inconsistent and tough to chew in some areas. This box does happen to call out that the crust is seasoned, though, perked up by the likes of garlic powder, basil, oregano, and rosemary. The rest includes a tomato-based pizza sauce (which is flavored with many of the same seasonings as the crust), a cheese blend of mozzarella and white cheddar, and a handful of pork pepperonis.
You can probably see that it browned quite a bit in the oven. I know what you're thinking, and no, it wasn't a result of improper cooking. I followed the box instructions to a T. But because of this overcooking, it wound up tasting dry all around, without enough sauce or cheese to make up for it. I would have additionally preferred a few more pepperonis to up the flavor ante — and saltier, spicier pepperonis at that. As is, this pick resolves to a mediocre frozen pie that I could take or leave.
8. Italian Wood-Fired Margherita Pizza
Everything begins to shift in bettergoods favor as soon as it decides to ditch the cauliflower crusts. There are some seriously tasty pizzas hiding in these vibrant boxes, starting with the margherita pizza. It's one of the brand's Italian wood-fired za's, and yes, they really do come from Italy, according to the packaging. Apparently, they come from the village of Meduno (in the northeastern Friuli-Venezia Giulia region of the country), and they're baked in a lava stone wood-fired oven.
The dough itself is a small feat of Italian genius. It rises up from a five-ingredient dough of wheat flour, water, extra virgin olive oil, salt, and yeast. With smoky, rustic flavors and a charred crisp, it's hard to believe it came from frozen. The quality is clearly there, which is why it pains me to rank this pie so low. But many others additionally lead with quality and finish it off with more inspired toppings.
It's a classic take on a Neopolitan pizza – additionally garnished with basil to give it that margherita classification. Simplicity is its game, yet I wish it played it just a smidge better. The thin layer of Parmesan and Reggiano cheese brought great flavor, but I wanted a bit more sauce and, additionally, more from the sauce. Despite its obvious freshness, I was hoping for a more pronounced garlic and herb punch. Another handful of large basil leaves also would have helped bring the taste up a notch.
7. Italian Wood-Fired Five Cheese Pizza
I like a simple cheese pizza just as much as the next guy. There's something so nostalgic and satisfying about the straightforward combination of crust, sauce, and formaggio. It brings me back to my childhood days, back before my taste buds were fully developed — when the wide world of more adventurous pizza toppings still awaited.
Standard cheese is an obligatory offering from any frozen pizza brand, and bettergoods does it better than most. It shares Italian roots and its wood-fired crust with the previous margherita pie. So it delivers that same level of crunch and craft. But this time, instead of a meager amount of sauce and cheese, it pulls you in with a generous five-cheese blend. Mozzarella is undeniably at the helm, but it's backed by the more complex tastes of Parmigiano Reggiano, Asiago, and Pecorino Romano. I realize that's only four cheeses, but those are the only four on the ingredient list. Unless the brand is also counting the cheese sauce, which is also made with Parmigiano Reggiano? Either way, the technicality of four or five cheeses doesn't affect the taste. It's cheesy to the max, and I adored the addition of fresh black pepper to give it more flavor oomph.
The only component that wasn't quite up to snuff was the sauce. As a garlic mascarpone made with cream, garlic puree, and even more mozzarella, it sounds like a dream. But it wasn't nearly garlicky bold or garlicky enough to make an impression.
6. Wood Fired Pepperoni Bacon Pizza
Bettergoods doesn't carry a piled-high meat lover's pizza. A pie named "The Meat Sweats," "Whole Hog," or "The Flesh & Feast." Something that makes you chuckle, but at the same time, a teeny bit frightened. Instead, it opts for a pizza topped with just uncured pepperonis and bacon that satisfies your meat cravings in a less in-your-face kind of way.
You may notice that this particular pizza is not a product of an Italian pizza oven. I would venture to guess the Italians refuse to sully their masterpieces with American bacon — they tend to prefer something like prosciutto or pancetta instead. But, even so, the crust is made with the exact same ingredients as the previous two offerings, and it still has that elevated pizza shop crisp and taste. I finally realized it's very similar to a crust you would order from a place like Blaze or MOD Pizza.
The combination of paprika-spiced pepperonis and gooey smoked provolone is what makes the pizza. The savory richness of the pairing is what immediately pulled it above the five-cheese. On the flip side, I could have done without the chewy bacon crumbles. In my opinion, they didn't add much to the flavor. And once again, I found myself craving more tomato sauce. If you're a light-sauce person, you're going to have a field day with the bettergoods lineup. Personally, though, I think this pepperoni-bacon number would really shine with a higher sauce-to-bread and toppings ratio.
5. Wood-Fired Ultra Thin Pepperoni and Ricotta Pizza
In addition to Italian wood-fired, classic wood-fired, and cauliflower options, bettergoods offers one more crust style: ultra-thin. It's still wood-fired but made with a slightly different blend of ingredients — wheat flour, semolina, water, sunflower oil, salt, yeast, and malted barley flour. Several topping combinations are featured on this crust, including this pairing of pepperoni and ricotta.
I will say, though, the title is a bit misleading. This is more of a standard pepperoni pizza, primarily covered with shredded mozzarella. The ricotta comes in the form of a ricotta sauce that's dotted sporadically across the pie, and there's even some smoked provolone mixed in. Normally, I'd make a fuss about false advertising, but I couldn't help enjoying this one despite its questionable name. It has a New York-style flair to it. It's not necessarily ultra-crisp, but it still has that smoky char from the wood-fired oven. It's also the first bettergoods pizza that's decently saucy, immediately catapulting it to a higher spot in the rankings. The tomato sauce complements the spiced pepperonis, which were applied generously so that no bite goes without. Even with three cheeses at the ready, the flavor of the formaggio is mild. But that ricotta creaminess is present in some slices.
It's a great foundation, yet it's also the kind of pizza that begs for an extra splash of flavor. This sounds like a job for hot honey or even a few shakes of red pepper flakes to spice it up.
4. Wood-Fired Ultra Thin Roasted Vegetable Pizza
Next up, we have the bettergoods Wood-Fired Ultra Thin Roasted Vegetable Pizza. That's sure a mouthful, isn't it? It's also an eyeful and certainly wins the award for the most colorful pie. It's not your average, everyday veggie pizza with overdone toppings like bell peppers, olives, and tomatoes. It mixes things up with seasoned zucchini, grilled mushrooms, red onion slices, and basil leaves. They all land on the same thin crust as the pepperoni and ricotta, which is dressed in a layer of red tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
It makes for a unique combo, but one that's just as fresh as the crust is thin. It reminded me of a skewer of veggies charred on the grill, then plopped onto a round of bread and sauce. I liked that neither the zucchini nor the mushrooms turned too slimy. They both offered subtle, earthy flavors, while the basil and onion provided brighter notes and a touch of sweetness — a great balance. I would have been satisfied with these veggies, the sauce, and cheese, but then a few surprise blobs of Parmesan sauce here and there add an extra element of umami and saltiness.
The thin crust still isn't my top choice. There are also a few other bettergoods flavor combinations that I found to be more compelling. But this isn't a bad pick at all, especially for vegetarian pizza lovers and those who are bored with traditional veggie or supreme frozen pizzas.
3. Italian Wood-Fired Mushroom and Truffle Pizza
The lava stone ovens of Meduno were fired up once again to make this mushroom and truffle double feature. If you're not a fan of fungi, you have my permission to skip this pie altogether. But if you're a mushroom lover like me, it deserves a spot in your Walmart basket.
The mushrooms themselves are really just the tip of the tasty iceberg for this pie. They're grilled and seasoned with garlic powder, salt, pepper, and parsley, so they're full of both natural taste and depth. They sit atop a blanket of melty mozzarella cheese, and below that lies a slather of roasted garlic sauce. Like the garlic mascarpone from the five-cheese pizza, it's not overly pungent. But it piqued my taste buds ever so slightly with its savory, caramelized notes. The truffle comes in the form of a truffled mushroom sauce, made specifically from summer truffles. It seems to have been drizzled over the top, giving the pizza an oily sheen and an added dose of earthy, garlicky flavor. You may also notice sprinkles of red around the pizza. Those aren't red pepper flakes as I presumed, but rather paprika flakes, which have a milder, warmer taste.
With the five-part wood-fired crust holding steady as the base, this is one of bettergoods' best recipes. However, while the mushroom and garlic focus is a palate pleaser (at least to me), there were two other pizzas that offered more in the way of flavor diversity.
2. Wood-Fired Ultra Thin Rosemary and Garlic Chicken Pizza
Don't mind the look of this pizza. The thin crust began falling apart at the edges as soon as I removed it from its plastic sleeve. It crumbled even more as I transferred it to and from the oven. But luckily, its cosmetic blemishes in no way affected its taste.
I'm not even big on chicken pizzas, and I would still stand behind this bettergoods rendition any day. The sauce situation is extra special here. A creamy roasted garlic sauce is far more prominent than it was on previous pies, and it's even paired with dollops of ricotta sauce, creating a rich and tangy dynamic duo. With mozzarella still in the mix, as well as Parmesan and some smoked provolone, there's no shortage of cheesy goodness. Additionally, the chicken chunks themselves genuinely impressed me. Seasoned with a mix of parsley, black pepper, salt, garlic, and onion powder, they're flavorful and juicy with a lightly grilled taste. It tastes like real chicken rather than the rubbery kind that sometimes shows up on frozen pizzas. Surprisingly, the dried rosemary also makes a big difference, showering the entire pizza with its fragrant pine notes. It's an addition that elevates the pizza to more of a gourmet status.
It is just a tad oily, but not enough to distract from the overall experience. In fact, only one other pizza edged this one out, mainly because it incorporated fresh elements that gave it more contrast.
1. Italian Wood-Fired Prosciutto and Arugula Pizza
I knew this final pizza was going to be good right from the get-go. Not only does it feature the same well-executed, wood-fired Italian crust as some of my other bettergoods favorites, but it also comes complete with delicate slices of prosciutto and a packet of balsamic glaze that you can use to adorn the pizza after its bout in the oven. These finishing touches give the pie an extra layer of finesse that the other pizzas simply can't compete with, and that's why it rises to the top of my list. I was disappointed that Walmart didn't apply this approach of tossing fresh ingredients into the mix to its entire lineup. It would have been a game changer.
Of course, the overall taste of the prosciutto and arugula pizza also helps its case a great deal. After the crust, it offers a base of mozzarella cheese and mascarpone garlic sauce, and let me tell you, this is the most garlicky 'za of all. The sauce is creamy and spread out evenly across the crust so that its flavor can be felt in every slice. The arugula gives it some color, and then the supplemental toppings come into play. Even frozen from the box, the prosciutto still had a buttery texture and salty flavor profile. Plus, the tangy balsamic glaze acts as the perfect complement to the meat and the garlic sauce below. This pizza claims the upper crust. It's bettergoods at its best.
Methodology
Mamma mia. This is quite the curated collection of pies. If you couldn't tell, I was thoroughly impressed by the bettergoods lineup. It rivals other name brands, in my opinion, and I can certainly see some of the colorful boxes becoming regulars on my shopping list.
Now, as for how I tested them, I started by rounding up all the pizzas I could find bearing the bettergoods name. I did end up visiting two different Walmarts in my area to get up to 10 total pies. They all came at the same price, with the exception of the smaller cauliflower crusts, which were a tad cheaper.
Once I got them home, baking them proved to be an easy task. They all cook up in just about 15 minutes in the oven, and barring a few extra steps for the prosciutto and arugula pizza, they're then ready to slice and serve. Since there were a few different crust styles, I zeroed in on that first. The wood-fired taste was impressive on most pizzas, and I wanted thin crusts that were crispy and classic crusts with a touch of doughiness. Sauce needed to be flavorful enough and plentiful enough to elevate the pizza, and the same went for the cheese layer. Overall, the toppings were quality and fresh, with just a few exceptions, so it really came down to the specific assemblage of garnishes and how well they came together to form the perfect slice.