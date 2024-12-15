8 Types Of Truffles, Explained

Fresh truffles are prized for their rarity and the savory, earthy flavor profiles that are the result of fungi's close — one might say clingy — relationship with trees. Truffles spend their lives buried in soil, where they share nutrition and water with tree roots.

Robert Chang and Alana McGee are truffle experts who pointed out the culinary benefits of fresh truffles over truffle oil. Chang, the founder of the American Truffle Company and the managing director of the Napa Truffle Festival, explained that most truffle oil contains no real truffle. Instead, it uses the petroleum-derived chemical 2,4-dithiapentane. Chang added that truffle oil "desensitizes your palette to the point where ... you have trouble appreciating the more subtle tastes [of real truffle]." A real truffle contains over 300 flavor molecules and should be consumed fresh within five days to appreciate its flavors. McGee, founder of the Truffle Dog Company, recommends you allow truffles "to infuse other ingredients ... in your fridge."

Today, you can have foraged and cultivated truffles shipped to you overnight. According to Natalie Dechiara, the director of operations at Wild Goods, while pigs were once commonly used to find truffles, today it is far less common — and even illegal in Italy — and hunting is mostly done by dogs. Alternatively, some truffles can be cultivated, though this can be a tedious and demanding. If you're ready to learn more about this unique ingredient, our experts shed light on several types of truffles to help you select and enjoy them at home.