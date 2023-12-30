How Momofuku Prepares Its Decadent Truffle Ramen - Exclusive

Calling all ramen enthusiasts. We have the update you've been waiting for. Momofuku's famed Truffle Ramen is back on the menu for a limited run this winter season at Momofuku Noodle Bar in New York's East Village and its Uptown location. To celebrate the return of this savory, decadent bowl of truffle goodness, we went behind the counter of the open kitchen with chef de cuisine of Noodle Bar East Village, Pablo Vidal Saioro, to hear about the origins of the fan-favorite dish and to learn how it's made.

While several Momofuku locations closed in 2020 as a consequence of the pandemic, Noodle Bar retains a sacred spot, particularly in the East Village, as one of the premier restaurants in New York City for diners seeking bowls of ramen. Our visit took place in between the lunch and dinner service, giving us the rare opportunity to experience the restaurant without the vibrant hustle and bustle it's known for. During chef Vidal Saioro's ramen demonstration, he shared tips for preparing ramen at home as well as the most common mistakes he sees folks make in the kitchen when cooking with truffles and noodles.