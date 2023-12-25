How To Hold A Microplane For The Easiest Zesting

Experiencing the delicious, aromatic difference citrus zest brings to dishes and drinks can inspire you to raise your home-cooking game through zesting. However, this kitchen task looks deceptively simple. The wrong technique for handling a microplane can result in over-zesting the fruit, which happens when you zest too deeply into the peel that you reach the pith beneath. Aside from the unpleasant inclusion of the pith's bitterness in a dish, over-zesting doesn't maximize the zest you can get from the fruit. Improper handling of a kitchen tool also leaves you vulnerable to accidents.

The good news is chef Joshua Weissman shared online his technique of holding a microplane for hassle-free zesting. In his demonstration, instead of keeping his grip on the tool's handle, Weissman grabbed it in the middle, right over its metal part. "Don't worry, it's not going to hurt you," he reassured viewers. He then unfurled his thumb so he could place it firmly against the lemon that he held in his other hand. According to him, this would help rotate the fruit so its peel would get equal zesting. With the microplane placed flush against the top of the lemon, the chef began to zest by moving his elbows up and down. Each downward motion of his elbows provided the force and momentum that allowed the tool's blades to grate the peel in a clean strip. Meanwhile, the hand holding the fruit gradually rotated it between strips until it was zested all the way around.