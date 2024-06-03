15 Classic Dishes Of Piedmont You Should Know About

Italian cuisine is highly regional, meaning that if you travel from one area to the next, you might encounter completely different foods. Which is why you will find certain pasta shapes in some parts of Italy but not others, and why you can't necessarily find Sicilian cannolis just anywhere in Italy — not good ones, at least. The idea applies to pretty much any other Italian dish or dessert aside, perhaps, from pizza, which permeated the country after its invention in Naples.

Piedmontese cuisine is no different, so if you want to try this particular type of food, your best bet is to travel to the region itself, located in northern Italy on the border of France and Switzerland. Not least because much of the cuisine relies heavily on especially sophisticated local ingredients like white truffles and fine wines. Once there, though, you'll have to know what to order, and that's where we come in. We've put together a list of some of the best and most important foods in the Piedmontese culinary landscape, from tajarin (egg pasta) to regional iterations of risotto. Some of these dishes may have made their way into mainstream gastronomic parlance, while others have not. Either way, you can learn about them here.