Italian Salsa Verde Is The Mouthwatering Sauce Your Steak Deserves

From a basic steak sauce to a classic red wine bordelaise, steak is a wonderful canvas for a wide variety of flavors, and one of its best companions may be salsa verde. Italian salsa verde is just one of the many condiments that use that name worldwide, but unlike an herbal chimichurri or spicy Mexican tomatillo salsa, the Italian version incorporates strongly briny and savory elements like capers and anchovies for a truly unique green sauce. It's just as easy to make as its international cousins and its taste profile makes it a perfect pairing for a delicious steak.

The best steaks are tender and full of meaty taste, with plenty of fat and marbling that contributes to their moistness and flavor. That savory and rich profile is pretty great on its own with just a little salt and pepper but still leaves a lot on the table when it comes to taste, and that is where salsa verde can help it shine. Italian salsa verde's mix of herbal, acidic, and salty flavors is excellently balanced and brings a lot of brightness and pop that steak can be missing. It transforms a hearty one-note dinner into something lively and complex, complementing the fat and mild umami of your steak, and bringing out more of its inherent flavor. It's light enough to let the steak be the star, but flavorful enough to take it to the next level.